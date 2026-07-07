A South African content creator shared her surprise after learning that Helen Zille had blocked her on social media, sparking fresh debate online

The woman, who frequently criticises the DA and speaks out about racial inequality and service delivery, suggested the block came after openly challenging Zille's views online

Social media users were divided, with some saying public figures should welcome criticism, while others argued that everyone has the right to choose who they engage with online

The visual on the left showed the Afrikaner content creator. Image: @lindiforchange

Source: UGC

Social media personality @lindiforchange left followers talking after sharing a video on 7 July 2026 reacting to the discovery that Helen Zille had blocked her on social media. The outspoken activist, who has built a following by discussing race, inequality and politics in South Africa, said she was surprised to realise she could no longer view Zille's profile, prompting another round of online debate about criticism, political discourse and free expression.

Lindi has become well known on social media for regularly commenting on South African politics and social issues. Much of her content focuses on race relations, inequality and government accountability, with many of her videos directly challenging comments made by Helen Zille and the Democratic Alliance.

She has previously argued that while the DA often points to well-run municipalities in the Western Cape as examples of good governance, those successes are not always reflected equally across all communities. According to Lindi, wealthier and predominantly white neighbourhoods often receive better services than poorer communities, a view she has repeatedly expressed in her online content.

The visual on the left captured Lindi reacting to being blocked on social media. Image: @lindiforchange

Source: TikTok

Who is Lindi for Change?

Over the past few years, Lindi has built a loyal following by openly discussing race, privilege and inequality in South Africa. Although she is white, many of her followers praise her for using her platform to advocate for people of colour and for addressing issues they believe are often overlooked in mainstream conversations.

Her supporters frequently describe her as someone who 'calls a spade a spade' by speaking candidly about issues affecting ordinary South Africans, even when her views generate controversy. Others, however, disagree with her opinions and argue that her political commentary can be divisive.

Check out the TikTok video below:

South Africans split over the block

After user @lindiforchange shared her reaction, South Africans quickly took sides in the comments. Some users said they were not surprised, arguing that politicians should be willing to engage with criticism instead of blocking opponents.

Faku commented:

“I knew this was coming to you; you touch a nerve, no bias.”

fixx wrote:

“She temporarily suspended me too.”

Rabelani Nengwekhulu commented:

“I love your content.”

ponkiem asked:

“What did you do now?”

Jacky Gounden commented:

“Congratulations! You hit the right nerve. 😂”

Mbhuz asked:

“What did you say?”

Zane Black wrote:

“Oh no chommie! 😩”

bradthesalesguy commented:

“Yoh! I love this woman. 😂”

Mpumy wrote:

“You're doing amazing sweetie. 😂😂”

Hle Omuhle Mpi Shabalala commented:

“The truth hurts.”

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙤 wrote:

“Must be an honour fr. 😭”

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Source: Briefly News