GAUTENG— Senior Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders criticised the party's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, for meeting privately with the anti-immigrant group March and March. Party sources stated she had no national mandate for the engagement, which they argued undermined Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber's official governmental interventions regarding illegal immigration systems. However, she defended herself.

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Helen Zille defended her reason for meeting March and March. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Zille confirmed she met with March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on Monday after a request through a councillor. Zille stated she informed DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis of her intent and consulted colleagues to clarify the DA’s point of view. She rejected the idea that she required permission, noting she often engages with people holding opposing viewpoints.

DA leadership criticises Helen Zille

Senior DA officials countered that Zille's unauthorised private meeting bypassed national office bearers and conflicted with state mechanisms. Minister Schreiber confirmed he had no prior knowledge of the meeting, adding that official migration engagements occur strictly via the Inter-Ministerial Committee. March and March previously faced accusations of xenophobia from the DA for demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave by June 30.

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Following the meeting, Zille shared a note sent to Ngobese-Zuma emphasising border security and legal residency while warning against renewed violence. She stated that any flare-up would bring disastrous economic consequences, disinvestment and job losses. President Cyril Ramaphosa also commented during Youth Day celebrations, calling the group's June 30 ultimatum unnecessary and affirming that immigration enforcement remains the sole responsibility of state officials.

Source: Briefly News