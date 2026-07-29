Flightradar24 recorded 153,359 commercial flights on 23 July 2026, the highest ever tracked in a single day

The record fell during the peak Northern Hemisphere summer holiday season, with airlines operating near full capacity

People who flew that day took to social media to claim their place in aviation history

Thursday, 23 July 23 2026, was the busiest-ever day for the commercial airline sector since records began in terms of flights operated. Image: Aaron Foster

Source: Getty Images

The skies were more crowded than they have ever been. On 23 July 2026, commercial aviation quietly made history when Flightradar24 recorded 153,359 flights in a single 24-hour window, from 00:00 UTC to 23:59 UTC, marking the busiest air travel day ever tracked worldwide.

The milestone was driven by the peak of the Northern Hemisphere's summer holiday season. Airlines were running close to full capacity, and leisure travellers turned out in numbers not seen before. Industry analysts pointed to a combination of pent-up demand and strong consumer appetite for holiday travel as the key factors behind the surge.

A record that took the world by surprise

The number circulated widely online after a Daily Mail news graphic, overlaid on busy airport terminal footage, brought the statistic to a mass audience. The clip by the @dailymail page showed travellers streaming through a concourse, an airport cart weaving through the crowd, and the kind of organised chaos that has come to define peak-season travel.

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What struck many viewers was not just the volume of flights but how smoothly it all went. Not a single major incident marred the record-breaking day, something that resonated strongly with people online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet reacts to aviation history

Social media users were quick to weigh in, many of them realising they had unknowingly been part of the moment:

Keith Mason said:

"And not 1 crash crazy."

Brian DeLace wrote:

"I'm a part of history."

Clipz. joked:

"People got paid on July 22. 😭"

Aber noted:

"The reason for all of the flights is because people are flying."

Anything quipped:

"And my plastic straw is the problem."

ShadowRex laughed:

"That's why my flight was so expensive to Rome. 😂"

Heart wrote:

"My dad was on a flight that day, and was complaining about the overbooking. 😭"

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A cabin cleaner discovered a stowaway snake on a Tui Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at London Gatwick after a nine-hour flight from Cancun, Mexico.

Junior Springboks team doctor Clement Plaatjies was called into action during a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

A Malaysian woman was forced to miss her international flight after immigration officials declared her passport invalid because her three-year-old son had drawn a dinosaur inside it.

Source: Briefly News