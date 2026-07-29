Sizekhaya Lotto Winner Secures R20 Million Jackpot in South Africa
- The Sizekhaya Lotto jackpot was won after a lucky player matched the winning numbers drawn on 29 July 2026
- The winning lotto cash prize was worth R20 million after significant pooling from past draws
- Sizekhaya reported that the winner used a banking app to secure the life-changing amount of money
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A South African Lotto player has walked away with a massive Sizekhaya jackpot after matching the winning numbers drawn on 29 July 2026. The prize worth R20 million made it one of the more significant lottery wins in recent weeks. The Sizekhaya draw confirmed that the jackpot had indeed been claimed.
What lotto numbers won R20 million?
The winner won R20 082 438.90 after correctly predicting the six numbers drawn in the Lotto draw: 2, 4, 28, 32, 34 and 35. An FNB customer using the banking app to play.
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The identity of the winner has not yet been made public, as is standard practice in South African Lotto wins. The Sizekhaya game forms part of the broader South African National Lottery offering and regularly attracts players hoping to land a multimillion-rand payout. Jackpots of this size are won occasionally but tend to generate significant public interest.
Other Briefly News stories about the lotto
- A R128.5 million PowerBall jackpot was claimed by a resident of Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, under the new Sizekhaya operator.
- The recent changes in the South African National Lottery specifically addressed how the new operator, Sizekhaya, has resumed processing prize claims for tickets won before they took over.
- A Gauteng winner of R100 million from the recent Lotto draw emerged as a successful businessperson in the mining industry.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za