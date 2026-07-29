The Sizekhaya Lotto jackpot was won after a lucky player matched the winning numbers drawn on 29 July 2026

The winning lotto cash prize was worth R20 million after significant pooling from past draws

Sizekhaya reported that the winner used a banking app to secure the life-changing amount of money

A South African Lotto player has walked away with a massive Sizekhaya jackpot after matching the winning numbers drawn on 29 July 2026. The prize worth R20 million made it one of the more significant lottery wins in recent weeks. The Sizekhaya draw confirmed that the jackpot had indeed been claimed.

Sizekhaya announces the winner of the R20 million jackpot. Image: Martynasfoto

Source: Getty Images

What lotto numbers won R20 million?

The winner won R20 082 438.90 after correctly predicting the six numbers drawn in the Lotto draw: 2, 4, 28, 32, 34 and 35. An FNB customer using the banking app to play.

The winner played the lottery using a banking app. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: UGC

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The identity of the winner has not yet been made public, as is standard practice in South African Lotto wins. The Sizekhaya game forms part of the broader South African National Lottery offering and regularly attracts players hoping to land a multimillion-rand payout. Jackpots of this size are won occasionally but tend to generate significant public interest.

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Source: Briefly News