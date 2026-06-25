A resident of Ndwedwe, KZN, secured a R128.5 million PowerBall jackpot under the new Sizekhaya operator

The winner chose his own numbers, and his trust in the process paid off after buying a ticket for less than R50

Sizekhaya aims to transform national lottery participation into a tool for economic empowerment

Sizekhaya's first major winner claimed his prize and shared how it all happened. Image: Briefly News / LekePOV / Pexels

Source: UGC

In a turn of events for South African gaming, an unidentified man from Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, claimed the R128,593,394.50 PowerBall jackpot on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. He purchased a R30 ticket at a local Boxer retail store. The winner, a dedicated player for over 15 years who survived long periods of unemployment, became the first-ever jackpot multi-millionaire under the newly appointed lottery administrator, Sizekhaya. The winner’s journey to the R128 million prize was defined by consistency and hope.

For one resident of the iLembe District, the lottery was not just a game of chance but a long-term investment in a better life. The man from Ndwendwe chose the winning numbers, 2, 10, 22, 28, 49 and bonus ball 7, numbers that held deep personal significance. Sizekhaya emphasised that this win exemplifies their commitment to the "ordinary South African." The organisation’s mandate focuses on accessibility and economic empowerment, seeking to make the lottery a tool for social change. Sizekhaya aims to build a legacy of wealth creation that reaches beyond urban hubs and into rural communities like Ndwedwe. The winner shared that he wants to use the funds to buy a home for his family and invest in his children's education. After periods of unemployment, the multi-million rand prize offers a permanent exit from the cycle of poverty.

Sizekhaya aims to give all South Africans a chance to be millionaires. Image: Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Pexels

Source: UGC

SA reacts to lotto winner

The news of the R128 million payout ignited a split reaction across South Africa. A win of this magnitude brought a renewed sense of hope to some. Read the comments below:

@Malome_TT said:

"Lest we forget where the license holder of the new operator is based. The scam has now moved from the FNB App to creating millionaires in KZN. We listen, we don't judge. Continue playing."

@nalachick wrote:

"Lived up to their name Sizekhaya by helping one of their own, love to see it."

Mzoxolo Mdiza wrote:

"South Africa has so many unemployed people and so many business ideas, so many struggling SMEs, many of them play that lottery, how is it possible for one person to be handed over 128 million rands? That type of money many millionaires have."

Zayne Gatyeni Mamali Potwana added:

"The operator or chairman Zungu is from KwaZulu-Natal but there is no coincidence there."

Other Briefly News stories of lotto wins

Many people were happy for a teacher who won the lotto, and she shared her plans for her career after bagging the massive win.

A man from the Western Cape stepped forward to claim his win of R100 million, and he let people know what his first purchase would be, and it made people laugh.

A lucky lotto player struck gold after purchasing a ticket for R15, and it turned into multiple millions overnight.

Source: Briefly News