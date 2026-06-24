Sol-Tech vocational college students gathered at the Voortrekker Monument steps to celebrate their heritage

The event featured a powerful collective chant as students pledged their commitment to faith, family, and future-building

The display sparked a mass of public reactions over the expression of cultural pride, considering the complex historical legacy of the monument

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Afrikaners beamed with pride at the Voortrekker monument. Image: Voortrekkermonument

Source: TikTok

A passionate group of Sol-Tech's June intake took part in a symbolic cap ceremony on the steps of the Voortrekker Monument. The event posted on 19 June 2026 was held to mark the students' official welcome into their studies and to reinforce the institution's core values. Through a synchronised and thunderous recitation of their pledge, the students asserted their identity in South Africa.

According to scholars in a journal article by SABINET Journals, the Voortrekker Monument, initially built as a sacred sanctuary celebrating Afrikaner nationalism it became globally tied to the apartheid regime after its 1949 inauguration coincided with the formalisation of white minority rule. Today, it is recognised as a national heritage site, serving as a historical backdrop, and the Sol-Tech students gathered to reclaim its cultural significance. The highlight of the ceremony was the collective "shout" on the monument’s stairs. The pledge included lines like, “Give me something to stand for, train me to move forward. They emphasised a vision of the future built on the foundations of faith, community values, and the traditional family unit. Watch the video below:

SA discusses Afrikaner pride

The display of Afrikaner pride at a prominent landmark left viewers proud. For many, it is a source of inspiration, while for others, the setting was a reminder of the challenging path towards national reconciliation. Overt displays of ethnic nationalism at the Voortrekker Monument are jarring to some, while deeply moving to others. Read the comments below:

South Africa's history is a complex one involving the Afrikaners' history with segregation. Image: Justin Sullivan

Source: UGC

Nakie Van Staden was delighted:

"I am proud of you! Every single one of you! Carry our language and our nation like a banner over your heart!"

Ben van Zyl said:

"We will answer your voice, we will sacrifice what you ask. We for you SOUTH AFRICA. PROUDLY BEYOND."

Petro Potgieter was moved:

"This is beautiful! We must stay true to the Vow that our Forefathers made and our faith in GOD -THREE -ONE! HE will keep us safe and provide for all our needs!"

Anna-Marie Lottering wrote:

"Proud of my grandchild for being there!."

Rina Basson Langenhoven exclaimed:

"Unbelievable! Thank you Sol-Tech - you and your students are very special! What a beautiful place the Voortrekker Monument is! Enjoy a Blessed Day!"

Marie Engelbrecht said:

"Beautiful youth of South Africa. Proud of you guys."

Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaners

Many people were fascinated to see how the residents of Orania have fun in their town, established only for Afrikaner people.

South Africans were also eager to share their thoughts on the property that was put on sale in Orania.

People had a lot to say about an Afrikaner family who showed people how good their life has been since they moved to the United States of America.

Source: Briefly News