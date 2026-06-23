Solidarity Movement's Akademia University campus in Pretoria East is visibly rising, with new construction progress shared online

The R3.2 billion, 200-hectare development is the largest construction project in the history of Afrikaans language and culture communities

Scheduled to become operational in 2028, the private university campus will accommodate up to 1,500 students in residences and feature a 2,000-seat auditorium

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R3.2 Billion Akademia Campus in Pretoria East Takes Shape, Set to Open in 2028

Source: Facebook

Construction of the R3.2 billion Akademia private university campus in Mooiplaats, Pretoria East, is taking shape with a new image of the growing development shared publicly on 22 June 2025. Flip Buys, a prominent figure in the Solidarity Movement, posted the update on Facebook, writing:

"The Akademia Campus at Mooiplaats in Pretoria-East is progressing diligently! This is just a part of the construction work, and it's great to see the Campus decorated weekly!"

The post was accompanied by an image of Flip Buys standing on a deck overlooking a sprawling construction site with cranes and erected structures set against the Pretoria skyline.

Historic construction project for Afrikaner community

Spanning 200 hectares, the Mooiplaats campus stands as the largest construction project ever undertaken by South Africa’s Afrikaans language and culture communities. Backed by developers Kanton Investments and the Solidarity Movement, the project is scheduled to become operational in 2028.

When complete, the campus will include modern lecture halls, laboratories, a 2,000-seat auditorium, and student residences accommodating up to 1,500 students.

The Solidarity Movement established Akademia in direct response to traditional public universities transitioning from dual-language Afrikaans and English teaching to English-only. The institution aims to preserve Afrikaans as a functioning academic and scientific language. The project has also been enabled by an updated policy from South Africa's Department of Higher Education and Training, which now allows for the official registration of private universities in the country.

See the Facebook post below.

Public reaction to the campus progress

The post drew an outpouring of pride from many in the Afrikaans community.

@Gretha Botma commented:

"It makes one sincerely proud to be an Afrikaner. Well done, and thank you for what you do."

@Myda Cronje, who said she lives nearby, wrote:

"It's amazing how the construction is progressing. We live close by here. Very proud Afrikaans."

@Marnelda de Beer responded emotionally, writing:

"Sjoe, ek sommer tranerig hieroor."

Not all reactions were uniformly positive. @Joey Swanepoel expressed cautious scepticism:

"This is going to give up another big fight. Hope I'm wrong. Keep it up!"

Hanelie Coetzee added:

"So incredibly proud of everyone who is part of the project."

Gerard C. Van Rooyen said:

"Well done Solidarity. In a country where everything is destroyed, it is a belt under the heart to build someone something valuable! Keep up the good work!"

More Facebook footage of the construction:

Other stories of South African institutions

Source: Briefly News