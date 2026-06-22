Inmates put their musical skills on display during a correctional centre event

A new facility is being used to support rehabilitation and build new skills for offenders

Mzansi reacts strongly to the emotional performances, setting social media abuzz

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The choir performed during the opening. Image: @The department of correctional services

Source: Facebook

TikTok footage posted by Correctional Services South Africa on 22 June 2026 has shown inmates singing during the opening of a new arts space in the prison. Mzansi weighed in on the moment.

The video shows prisoners performing the Sesotho song, “Nkekebe ka dula fatshe hobane ke nale moya” Inmates are also seen painting, sculpting and displaying handcrafted artworks as a new gallery space opens its doors. The caption read:

"National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale arrives for the opening of the art gallery at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre. A powerful celebration of talent."

Leeuwekop opened it's art gallery. Image: @The department of correctional services

Source: Facebook

From paintbrushes to second chances

The newly opened Leeuwkop Arts & Craft Centre is giving offenders a platform to turn creativity into skill-building and income opportunities. The centre forms part of a national rollout of correctional art spaces aimed at rehabilitation and reintegration.

The facility was officially opened by National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Thobakgale. The centre is the ninth of its kind nationwide, showcasing paintings, drawings, sculptures and clothing made by inmates. Officials say the work is not only for display but is being commercialised and exhibited at events such as the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and major public expos.

Authorities say the initiative is designed to develop skills and restore dignity through structured creative programmes. Partnerships with organisations such as Just Detention International, Boston College and the Johannesburg Library support training and learning resources inside correctional facilities.

Members of the public are allowed to visit and purchase selected artworks on display.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the scenes

The moment brought about mixed reactions ranging from support for rehabilitation programmes to debate about resources and correctional priorities. Mzansi shared their reactions on @correctionalservicesza's page:

Cyril Sebatane said:

“But there are no resources for arts and culture in primary schools 😭”

Phillipine Motlatjo joked:

“This is the reason I'm still single today My soul mate is locked in Prison 💔”

Mzwandile innocent khumalo commented:

“Talent liphuma ngenkani phakathi 😎” (Talent comes out by force.)

Gajeni_ replied:

“I was hoping to spot Brickz”

Jayjay noted:

“But our government not doing anything for poor kids out here💔😭”

And Bongani Moloi encouraged:

"One day nizophuma ne connecte with your family's. Don't lose hope."

More Briefly News on prisoners

Prisoners in South Africa sparked concern online after a video surfaced of them recording themselves promoting a local musician, raising questions about how inmates accessed mobile phones inside correctional facilities.

A Briefly report highlights debate in South Africa after a breakdown of foreign prisoner numbers across African countries raised concerns about taxpayer costs and prison overcrowding.

A Briefly report highlights how a TikTok video of South Africa’s female prisoners singing and dancing at a correctional centre went viral, with viewers praising their unexpected talent

Source: Briefly News