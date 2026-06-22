Viral clip shows forgotten towns and old industrial spots scattered across the country

A remote border-linked route also comes into play, adding an unexpected layer to the story and showing how isolated some of these forgotten areas really are

Viewers react to creepy, time-worn locations across different provinces, with many pointing out how eerie and fascinating the spaces look

Coolstorybru shows footage of Copperton. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video posted by @coolstorybru on 21 June 2026 shows South Africa’s abandoned towns. From crumbling buildings to sand-covered homes and empty public infrastructure. Mzansi weighs in on the scenes.

The video highlights multiple deserted settlements across the country, including former copper and asbestos mining towns, remote railway stops, and coastal villages that were gradually abandoned as industries shut down or relocated.

Locations referenced include Copperton in the Karoo, once a copper mining hub; Leydsdorp in Limpopo, a former gold rush town; and Diepgezicht in Mpumalanga, where abandoned buildings, a school, and industrial remnants remain standing.

"These are five creepy abandoned towns in South Africa."

Most of the featured towns were once built around mining, rail transport, or small industrial economies. As those industries declined, populations moved away in search of work, leaving behind infrastructure that slowly deteriorated over time.

Leydsdorp is an abandoned town in Limpopo. Images: @coolstorybru

Source: Instagram

Diepgezicht Pass sits in a quiet border area in Mpumalanga

Diepgezicht Pass, near Barberton and close to the Eswatini border, is also part of the broader landscape linked to the area. It sits within the Songimvelo Nature Reserve and connects the R40 route near the Josefsdal (Bulembu) border post to the abandoned mining settlement. The gravel route remains accessible in dry conditions, though high clearance is recommended due to terrain and steep altitude gain of about 738 metres.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers debate future use

Social media responses ranged from nostalgia to redevelopment ideas, with users giving suggestions in the comments. This is what Mzansi had to say on @coolstorybru's page:

velliehopp said:

“Masiyeni (Let's go) we'll build our own Orania!”

educonnectmedia said:

“The brutal history behind these small towns… A painful past the oppressor wants us to forget.”

colynler wrote:

“Wow. Those are some of the best maintained police stations…”

thecanon_knight commented:

“A photographer’s dream 😏😏”

victorkotze shared:

“Copperton was bought by a solar company and revived it.”

msdupels2024 exclaimed:

“This is actually so sad 😢.. all because of technology…”

simplifiedmovementpatterns said:

“what if I just decide to move there… Finder’s keepers!”

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Source: Briefly News