A representative from the Orania Movement has shared a video spotlighting the town's expanding housing market and unique infrastructure setup.

The clip was shared on Facebook on 18 June 2026, capturing one of the town’s sought-after streets, showing the newly built premium homes on sale

Viewers were highly impressed by the beauty of the estate homes and noted that it was their dream to live in safe areas like Orania

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Frans de Klerk shared footage of a premium residential street under construction in Orania. Image: Frans de Klerk

Source: Facebook

The man showed an expansive residential area filled with stylised, modern houses that are listed on the local real estate market. He explained that behind the existing homes, prospective buyers have an opportunity to buy land and build custom homes to match their personal taste. A noticeable trend in the neighbourhood shows homeowners mounting the Orania flag to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their properties.

Orania estate features gorgeous, newly built homes

The estate lacks high walls or electric fences and uses small fences designed to keep family pets safely contained. Facebook user Frans de Klerk noted that the area is positioned as one of the town's most beautiful streets and is part of a massive ongoing development plan that includes a local shop and an additional large building currently under construction nearby.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Many viewers were impressed by the peaceful neighbourhood surroundings and noted that Orania was a perfect place, the safest place in South Africa to raise children.

User @Thapelo Mokoena said:

"Well done. Out of nothing, you've built a town."

User @Donny MacAskill shared:

"No high walls and electric fences. Bliss."

User @Mark Freeman commented:

"I've been there. It's quite impressive. Just get used to greeting people cause everybody greets you there. Reminds me of what we have forgotten, common decency."

User @Balican Matuwe added:

"Beautiful Orania. A place of milk and honey, no crime, no political issues. There's only one nation."

User @Raymond Lentz shared:

"What a lovely place to live and bring your kids up."

User @Tebogo Simon Maunye said:

"The only safe place in SA."

3 Briefly News articles about Orania

A local couple on a motorbike adventure shared their two-and-a-half vacation in the controversial Northern Cape town of Orania, sparking a massive online debate.

A Ghanaian YouTuber visited the small, controversial town in the Northern Cape, Orania, to find out why the residents wanted to keep it exclusive to a select group, sparking a massive online debate.

A local tour guide shared an inside look at the Northern Cape Afrikaner small town of Orania, showcasing a peaceful and well-organised community.

Source: Briefly News