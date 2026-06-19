A South African man in China has sparked immense envy after breaking down his affordable medical bill following an urgent emergency

The clip was shared on Facebook on 18 June 2026, documenting his trip to a Chinese hospital after he received a doctor's referral

After needing emergency blood tests and a full CT scan, the man was shocked to discover that his entire treatment cost just a little over R1,200

A South African man shared his affordable medical bill after visiting a Chinese hospital. Image: Steph Ashton van Niekerk

Source: Facebook

The patient explained that his doctor's consultation cost just 18 RMB (around R44), while the extensive blood tests and full CT scan combined came to 352 RMB (around R855). Facebook user Steph Ashton van Niekerk noted that he only had to wait between two and three hours for the results in the clip shared on 18 June 2026.

Shockingly affordable Chinese medical care

To top it off, he was handed a massive bag of prescription medication, including antibiotics and traditional Chinese medicine, for a mere 166 RMB (around R403). The man mentioned that he hates needles but admitted that these procedures, which amounted to R1,286 with medication, are usually expensive and a really big deal back in Mzansi.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Viewers were shocked by the affordable prices, with many joking in the comments that it was time to pack their bags and move to China.

User @Hannah Rose Salmon said:

"It's time to move to China."

User @Barry Eaglestone shared:

"That's affordable."

User @Megan MeGz Lesar commented:

"MRI of my knee, doctor's visits and medication cost me about R10,500. So, yeah, not bad at all."

User @Jannet Wood added:

"In SA without medical aid, your hospital trip would have set you back R28,000."

User @Bianca Fick van Rooyen said:

"A CT scan in SA is at least R4,500."

User @Chantal Bennett commented:

"Wow. Unreal. Says a lot about how good their health system operates."

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Source: Briefly News