South Africa's National Lottery operator recently announced that a lucky player won more than R100 million

The winner of the life-changing amount of money stepped forward to claim his prize and was open about his plans for it

The Western Cape resident who won big with the lotto discussed the wager he placed and his other smaller lotto win

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced that the winner of more than R100 million is a man from the Western Cape. The man revealed how much he spent on the lotto to become an overnight millionaire.

A Western Cape man won more than R100 million and shared how his life changed. Image: Milko / Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The gentleman, now R100 million richer, shared the amount of money he spent to win in the game of luck. The man also discussed how he plans on making his dreams come true for himself and his family.

According to IOL, the winner of R163 million spent only R30 to land the jackpot. He used the Nedbank banking app and manually chose the numbers. On the same day, he had also played a quick pick ticket that won him R10. He didn't realise he won millions as he paid no mind to a phone call about a substantial lotto win, mistaken that it was about the R10. He said he only contacted the National Lottery operator after opening his banking app, which notified him of his big win.

What will lotto winner do with R163M?

With the millions, he said, his children can finally enjoy life. He described coming from humble beginnings, so the money will help his whole family. He said his wife can look forward to having the best coffee machine on the market. She can also expect to finally go on a girl-trip overseas with her sisters. For his love of soccer, he said he would finally make a trip to watch Manchester United live with his children. He also has no plans of telling his children about his new multi-millionaire status, saying that he wants them to continue working hard and be disciplined.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The winner of R100 million used a mobile banking app to purchase his lotto ticket. Image: Vadym Pastukh

Source: Getty Images

He also said that he kept the news of his large winnings to himself, and he even let a colleague buy him lunch the day after he won. To develop himself, the winner also plans to take swimming lessons and learning how to play a new musical instrument. The lotto winner's decision to keep his lotto win a secret and "not tell anyone"; is a wise one. According to Old Mutual, many lotto winners lose their fortunes to undue influence from friends. Having too many opinions from people who are not financial experts can lead to unwise investments.

Other Briefly News stories about lotto winners

Source: Briefly News