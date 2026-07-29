Two Johannesburg men built a mobile billboard bike from scratch inside their garage workshop

The duo behind Rydad Advertising filmed their entire build process and shared it on TikTok

South Africans online were quick to weigh in on whether the invention was truly a first for the country

Two men working on building a billboard that goes on the back of a bike. Images: @rydad.advertising/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Two young Johannesburg entrepreneurs have turned a garage, some tools, and a motorbike into what they are calling South Africa's first moving billboard, and the behind-the-scenes build video has got people talking.

The clip, posted by @rydad.advertising on 25 July 2026, takes viewers through the full journey. Starting with a partially stripped motorbike, the two men work side by side in a cluttered workshop, designing and assembling a custom box structure fitted to the bike. They build display panels on the sides of the box, wire up lighting along the frame, and even sort out branded outfits. By the end of the video, the finished product is on the road.

Behind the build

The concept is straightforward but striking. The box doubles as an advertising panel, turning the motorbike into a slow-moving display unit that weaves through streets, foot-traffic zones, and areas ordinary vehicles cannot reach.

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Rydad Advertising pitches it as digital mobile advertising, and their TikTok bio describes them as the home of "SA's first advertising bikes." They are not selling the boxes; the business model is advertising space only. Interested clients can reach them via WhatsApp at 0687233681 or through their website, Rydadcompany.co.za.

Are they really the first?

Not everyone in the comments was convinced by the "first" claim. Bike billboard setups have existed in South Africa for some time, with providers already running similar campaigns on delivery motorcycles in cities like Durban.

Still, the innovation drew genuine admiration from many viewers on the TikTok page.

@Masenya Makola said:

"Innovation, that's a good idea 💡 fellas."

@Duanne Haywood commented:

"A little late to be the first 😂"

@grdini shared:

"Maybe they're popular in Durban, but they've been doing it. I have a bike and have their ad, pay monthly. Even partners with Uber Eats and MRD."

@Sabelo makhubu asked:

"Do you build control box as well?"

Whether or not Rydad Advertising holds the title of "first," their willingness to build something from the ground up in a home workshop has clearly struck a chord with viewers across South Africa.

See the clip below:

More on SA inventions and innovations

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A Daveyton man invented a portable foot-pedal handwashing station built from a metal drum, earning praise from South Africans who want the invention brought to their own areas.

Source: Briefly News