Fikile Mbalula addressed the media about Suliman Carrim's appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mbalula, the Secretary General of the African National Congress, noted that Carrim was a member of the party in the North West

Mbalula also referenced his own experience of appearing before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

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Fikile Mbalula said that Suliman Carrim was appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in his personal capacity and not as an ANC member. Image: @MbalulaFikile (X)/ Central News (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Fikile Mbalula has publicly distanced the African National Congress (ANC) from Suliman Carrim's appearance before the Madlanga Commission.

Speaking at a formal media briefing on 28 July 2026, Mbalula was unequivocal about the boundaries of ANC liability, stating that Carrim was answerable in his personal capacity and that the party bears no responsibility for his conduct.

Carrim, an ANC member and businessman in the North West, has testified before the Commission about his ties to controversial tenderpreneur, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. He is due to return to continue with his testimony, but is medically unable to do so at the moment.

ANC membership will not shield Carrim

While acknowledging that Carrim holds the position of treasurer within the party and would therefore face scrutiny from the Integrity Commission, Mbalula made clear that neither his membership nor his leadership role would offer any protection at the commission.

"The membership of the ANC or that you are a leader will not protect you. Suliman is there for his own things. He's got nothing to do with the ANC," he stated.

Mbalula referenced his own experience before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission during his tenure as Minister of Police, drawing a distinction between appearing as an individual officeholder and implicating the organisation he served. He used that precedent to reinforce his argument that Carrim must appear and account for himself without expecting the party to intervene.

Other stories about Carrim

On 5 February 2026, the Gauteng High Court dismissed Carrim’s bid to block his Madlanga Commission subpoena.

During his testimony, Carrim testified that Brown Mogotsi advised him to lie to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi Matlala.

Carrim told the Madlanga Commission that he paid Hangwani Maumela R750,000 out of fear.

Source: Briefly News