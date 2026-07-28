IPID Investigates Death of Chika Simon Ibeh After Video Shows Police Assault
- A 50-second video circulating on social media appears to show officers assaulting 42-year-old Chika Simon Ibeh during a raid
- IPID confirmed investigators attended the scene at a Cape Town apartment complex following a police search on 23 July
- Preliminary postmortem results revealed Ibeh sustained multiple bruises and abrasions before he was pronounced dead at the scene
WESTERN CAPE — The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a formal investigation into the death of 42-year-old Chika Simon Ibeh after a video emerged appearing to show police officers physically assaulting him during a search operation.
The 50-second clip, which circulated widely on social media, shows what appears to be an officer slapping Ibeh while he is on the floor. A second officer is seen placing a blue plastic bag over his head as a third officer stands nearby and watches.
According to News24, IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that investigators attended the scene at the Parksig Villas apartment complex after a raid conducted on Thursday, 23 July. The operation was carried out by members of the Public Order Policing unit and Crime Intelligence, acting on a tip-off about illegal items at the residence.
IPID investigates death following police search
Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said officers recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, 258 mandrax tablets, and a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine during the search. According to Traut, Ibeh fell ill and collapsed while officers were in the process of placing him under arrest.
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Paramedics responded to the scene, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Traut confirmed the seized items remain under investigation and said the matter was referred to IPID in line with standard protocol for deaths occurring during police action.
Postmortem findings and IPID's focus
Preliminary postmortem results indicated that Ibeh sustained multiple bruises and abrasions across his back and chest, raising further questions about the circumstances of his death. Suping stated that IPID's investigation centres on the death as it occurred in the context of police conduct.
She called for patience and urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed without interference. Ibeh's death follows tension between Nigerians and South Africans after anti-illegal immigration protests spread nationwide.
JMPD officers assault driver
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a disturbing incident involving Johannesburg Metro Police officers seen assaulting a driver during a routine traffic stop, as captured in dashcam footage that has since gone viral. The footage has ignited nationwide outrage, prompting calls for the immediate suspension of the officers and highlighting ongoing concerns about police conduct in South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za