Junior Springboks team doctor Clement Plaatjies was called into action during a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town

A woman collapsed aboard the aircraft over Bloemfontein, prompting the pilot to turn the plane around

The incident delayed the Junior Boks' return to Cape Town by more than three hours after their historic title defence

Junior Springboks team doctor Clement Plaatjies intervened to save a fellow passenger's life during a medical emergency aboard the squad's return flight to Cape Town on Monday, 21 July 2026.

Junior Boks Team Doctor Saves Passenger's Life After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Source: Facebook

The Junior Boks were travelling from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town after successfully defending their Junior World Championship title in Tbilisi, Georgia, when a passenger suddenly collapsed mid-flight over Bloemfontein.

Plaatjies springs into action at 30,000 feet

SA Rugby’s general manager for high performance, Dave Wessels, noticed the medical emergency and immediately called on team doctor Clement Plaatjies for help. Plaatjies rushed to the passenger and began performing resuscitation efforts while the aircraft was still in the air.

Junior Boks head coach Kevin Foote recalled the tense moment to Netwerk24, saying:

“A woman collapsed on the flight. I saw Dave calling Clem, and when he got there, he resuscitated her. He literally pumped and pumped and said he wasn’t picking up a pulse.”

Delayed arrival after historic title win

The Cape Town-bound flight was held on the ground following the return before eventually departing later that afternoon. The Junior Boks landed in Cape Town more than three hours behind schedule.

The drama unfolded just days after Foote's squad made history in Georgia, becoming the first South African side to win back-to-back Junior World Championship titles. The team beat France 16-5 in the final in Tbilisi on Saturday, 19 July 2026.

Springbok star ties the knot

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok star Quan Horn had an emotional moment that had nothing to do with rugby when he watched his high school sweetheart, Mujeanne, walk down the aisle towards him earlier this year.

The couple married at the Nooitgedacht wine estate in Stellenbosch, and Horn made no secret of just how overwhelmed he was by the occasion.

Source: Briefly News