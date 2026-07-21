South African content creator Molly Bave revealed she earned over R350,000 from brand deals in a single year

She shared her exact strategy in a TikTok video, including tips on brand alignment, consistency and pitching to international brands

Thousands of aspiring creators responded to her post, with many sharing their own brand deal earnings

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A TikToker from SA. Images: @molly_bave

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator named Molly Bave posted a video on 19 July 2026 from her bathroom, revealing that she pulled in over R350,000 from brand partnerships in one year, and broke down exactly how she did it.

How Bave Landed Her Brand Deals

Her first piece of advice was brand alignment. She told viewers to actually use a brand's products in their organic content before pitching, so that when they reach out, they can point to real examples of the work. She suggested a simple pitch format: introduce yourself, explain the kind of content you create, and include a link to a video already featuring the brand.

Bave also urged small and mid-sized creators not to sleep on international partnerships. She said a large portion of her income came from working with brands outside South Africa, including deals paid in US dollars. Her advice was to follow creators in the US and UK, study which brands they work with, and actively network with them to find a way in.

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Consistency was another theme she returned to repeatedly. She was direct about it: content creation is a business, and showing up regularly, even when motivation runs low, is what separates creators who grow from those who stall.

She also touched on the importance of having a clear personal brand, encouraging viewers to decide early on what they want to be known for rather than posting without direction.

Bave added that she runs a social media coaching page where she shares tips and works with creators one-on-one to help them grow their accounts and secure brand deals.

South Africans Curious About the Earnings

The video struck a chord with aspiring creators who left their own earnings in the comments section on the TikTok page:

@Naomi | UGC Creator said:

"I made 12k in one month working with brands. Most were international brands."

@katalia_🌸 admitted:

"I'm also vlogging, but I feel like I'm not getting there or missing something 😒"

@𝓢𝓲𝓪 🦄 commented:

"My engagement sana 💔 it's a joke."

Watch the full video where she shares her strategy:

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Source: Briefly News