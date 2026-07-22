All Blacks legend Murray Mexted pointed to a specific statistic from New Zealand's 2024 Rugby Championship tour of South Africa to explain the defeats

Mexted argued that journalists have overlooked the most critical factor in the All Blacks' recent struggles against the Springboks

The former No 8 outlined three compounding challenges awaiting Dave Rennie's side ahead of the four-Test Greatest Rivalry series

Former All Blacks No 8 Murray Mexted has identified possession as the single most decisive factor in New Zealand's upcoming four-Test Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against South Africa, arguing the debate around previous defeats has focused on the wrong things entirely.

Jasper Wiese on attack during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Sky Stadium. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the DSPN podcast before the All Blacks departed for South Africa, Mexted questioned why so little attention has been paid to what he believes is the biggest factor behind New Zealand's struggles against the Springboks.

According to Mexted, possession remains the key battleground, yet he feels the topic is largely ignored by rugby commentators and the media. He argued that despite its importance, few journalists have properly examined how controlling the ball has influenced the All Blacks' recent results against their fiercest rivals.

2024 Tour statistics tell the real story

Mexted pointed directly to New Zealand's 2024 Rugby Championship tour, during which the All Blacks lost 31-27 and 18-12 to South Africa, as evidence of his argument.

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"We went to South Africa, we won 41% of the ball and 42% of the ball, and we got beaten. Everyone talks about us getting beaten. Why did we get beaten? Well, we got beaten because we didn't win enough ball. If you don't get the ball, you don't score points."

The veteran former forward stressed that the Springboks' entire game plan is built around controlling possession and using it to physically wear down opponents, a formula, he said, that has defined South African rugby for decades.

"They play a different type of game. They say, 'We will monster you in Africa.' And that's what they've been doing for bloody decades. They're not going to stop now. That's their game."

Beyond the Springboks: Three challenges await

Mexted believes that facing the Springboks is only part of the challenge when touring South Africa, insisting that several other factors make playing there one of rugby's toughest assignments.

According to Mexted, visiting teams must contend with far more than just the opposition. He pointed to the country's high altitude, unique playing conditions and the intense physical nature of South African rugby as major obstacles that set the tour apart from others around the world.

He explained that South Africa presents external challenges that teams simply do not encounter elsewhere. The altitude places extra demands on players, while the environment adds another layer of difficulty throughout the tour.

Mexted also stressed that the Springboks' powerful style of play makes life even harder for visitors. He described South Africa as a team built around dominant forwards who thrive on winning possession, imposing themselves physically, controlling the ball and relentlessly pressuring opponents with their aerial game. Together, those elements create one of the most demanding tests in international rugby.

Erasmus names 4 players who impressed against Wales

Briefly News earlier reported that Rassie Erasmus hailed four players who impressed in the Springboks' win over Wales in Durban on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

Source: Briefly News