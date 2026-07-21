Steve Hansen believes too many teams fall into the Springboks' game plan before the contest has even settled

The former All Blacks coach says changing one key mindset could make life far more difficult for South Africa

His comments come ahead of a blockbuster four-Test series between rugby's biggest rivals

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jesse Kriel of South Africa during the New Zealand v South Africa Rugby Championship match at Eden Park on September 6, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Craig Butland/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen believes the biggest mistake teams make against the Springboks is trying to beat them at their own game.

The former All Blacks head coach, who guided New Zealand to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015, shared his views ahead of the four-Test series between South Africa and New Zealand scheduled for August and September.

Speaking on The Rugby Unity podcast, Hansen said opponents often allow the Springboks to dictate the physical battle before trying to respond. According to SA Rugby Magazine, Hansen said

"I like doing the unexpected against them because that's what they don't want.

"They just want to be able to go chug, chug, chug. Yes, they'll tell you they play at pace. But that's after they've physically bashed you."

Steve Hansen urges smarter approach against Springboks

Hansen believes sides should avoid giving South Africa dominance at the contact area.

"South Africa want physicality. So, as the ball-carrier, you can't allow them to physically dominate you," he explained.

"You've got to use your footwork into contact. You've got to make sure your breakdown work is good because of that footwork. Just deny them the opportunity to impose themselves on you."

He added that forcing the Springboks out of their comfort zone can create uncertainty.

"They'll start thinking, 'This isn't right. I'm the top dog here and I'm not getting what I want.'"

Aerial battle another key area when facing Springboks

Hansen also argued that teams needed to rethink how they approached South Africa's aerial game. He said the Springboks thrived on high-ball contests and suggested opponents should find ways to deny them that advantage.

According to Hansen, teams should consider having their own players compete for kicks instead of simply tracking back, adding that rivals should rethink their approach because they already know those aerial battles are coming.

With South Africa entering the series as back-to-back world champions and the world's top-ranked side, Hansen believes success will depend on preventing the Springboks from playing the game they enjoy most.

World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen believes most teams make the same mistake against the Springboks. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Former All Blacks legends split over Springboks series

Briefly News also reported that former All Blacks stars Stephen Donald and Justin Marshall have offered contrasting predictions ahead of the highly anticipated series against the Springboks.

Donald backed New Zealand to dominate despite South Africa's home advantage, while Marshall warned that winning a series on South African soil remains one of rugby's toughest challenges.

Source: Briefly News