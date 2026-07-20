Former Springboks have changed their outlook after one recent All Blacks performance caught their attention

Victor Matfield and Robbi Kempson believe New Zealand have rediscovered qualities that could trouble the world champions

The rugby greats have highlighted the battles they believe could decide the blockbuster four-Test series

Springboks legends Victor Matfield and Robbi Kempson have taken back their whitewash prediction and explained why beating the All Blacks will not be easy. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Former Springboks Victor Matfield and Robbi Kempson have backed away from their prediction that South Africa would whitewash the All Blacks, saying recent performances suggest the four-Test series will be far more competitive.

After New Zealand's 40-21 Nations Championship victory over Ireland on Saturday, 18 July, the pair explained why they now expect a much tougher challenge when Rugby's Greatest Rivalry resumes. Their views were shared on The Final Whistle and reported by SA Rugby magazine on 20 July.

Victor Matfield says All Blacks look rejuvenated

Kempson admitted the All Blacks had changed his mind.

"Before this weekend's game I thought we wouldn't have a problem beating them. Now I think it won't be so easy," he said.

Matfield echoed those sentiments, saying New Zealand had improved significantly under coach Dave Rennie.

"They're playing very good rugby at the moment and it's going to be very difficult to beat them 4-0," Matfield said.

Dave Rennie credited for New Zealand revival

Matfield believes the All Blacks have returned to the style that made them one of rugby's dominant teams.

"It feels to me that the All Blacks have now returned to their DNA under the coaching of Dave Rennie," he said.

He added that New Zealand looked dangerous with ball in hand because they could attack both out wide and through the middle.

Springboks legends Victor Matfield and Robbi Kempson have taken back their whitewash prediction and explained why beating the All Blacks will not be easy. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Springboks must win key battles

Kempson warned that South Africa cannot allow the All Blacks quick ruck ball after their display against Ireland. Matfield, however, believes the Springboks' defence and scrum could still give Rassie Erasmus' side the edge in what both expect to be a fiercely contested series.

The former Springboks still believe South Africa have the quality to beat New Zealand, but they no longer expect the one-sided series they had originally predicted.

Four Springboks recognised in Nations Championship team

Briefly News also reported that four Springboks were named in a standout Nations Championship XV after South Africa's unbeaten start to the tournament despite Rassie Erasmus rotating his squad heavily.

Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Malcolm Marx all earned recognition for their performances, highlighting the Springboks' impressive squad depth.

Source: Briefly News