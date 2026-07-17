All Blacks coach Dave Rennie confirmed Richie Mo'unga will not be included in the 44-man squad for the South Africa tour

Mo'unga remains ineligible under NZR rules until October, when he completes a domestic provincial season after returning from Japan

Rennie revealed selectors have already pencilled in squads for all four Tests against the Springboks in the 'Greatest Rivalry' series

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All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has ruled out Richie Mo'unga for next month's four-Test series against South Africa, shutting down speculation that the fly-half could be fast-tracked back into the national setup ahead of the high-profile tour.

Dave Rennie looks on before the Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Rennie addressed journalists on Thursday, confirming he would not be naming the 32-year-old in the 44-man squad for the series, which has been branded the "Greatest Rivalry" tour. New Zealand will face South Africa in four Tests, with the opening match scheduled for Johannesburg on 22 August.

Why Mo'unga misses out

Mo'unga started as the All Blacks' primary playmaker at the last two Rugby World Cups but became ineligible after taking up a three-season club contract in Japan in 2023.

Under New Zealand Rugby's eligibility policy, he cannot return to international contention until October, once he completes a full season in the domestic provincial competition. He has since returned home and signed a national contract running through to the 2027 World Cup.

Rennie said he respects the current selection policy, although he admitted there is still a possibility Richie Mo'unga could be called up if injuries force a change.

"Richie won't be travelling with us on this tour, so we can put that speculation to rest," Rennie explained. "However, if one of our fly-halves suffers an injury, he's certainly someone we could bring into the squad. For now, the priority is for him to continue playing, stay in top condition and be ready if the chance to join us in South Africa arises."

Although Mo'unga was omitted from the touring squad, Rennie was full of praise for the 31-year-old playmaker. Having closely followed his progress while coaching against him in Japan, the All Blacks boss said the former Crusaders star has consistently performed at an elite level.

"I've had the opportunity to watch him closely over the past three years in Japan, and he's been outstanding," Rennie added.

Squads already set for all four Tests

Rennie confirmed that preparations for the South African tour are already at an advanced stage, with the coaching staff having mapped out provisional squads for each of the opening four matches.

"We've already selected our squads for the first four games in Africa," Rennie said. "A lot of planning has gone into deciding where we want to see each player."

Before beginning their Test campaign, the All Blacks are scheduled to face the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls in a series of warm-up encounters.

According to Rennie, those matches will provide every player in the touring group with the chance to prove themselves and stake a claim for a place in the Test side.

"Every player will get an opportunity in that opening week, and it's a great chance for them to put themselves in contention for Test selection," he said.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News