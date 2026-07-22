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KwaZulu-Natal Education Department Reviews Impact of Anti-Immigration Protests on Schools
South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Education Department Reviews Impact of Anti-Immigration Protests on Schools

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read
  • The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education launched an assessment of how anti-immigration protests affected learner attendance and well-being
  • Officials are working with district managers and principals to compile reports on both documented and undocumented students across the province
  • North coast farmers reported severe labour shortages after migrant workers left the region following the 30 June demonstrations

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Protesters from the March and March movement hold placards calling for the removal of undocumented immigrants during a demonstration to mark Mandela Day in Soweto on July 18, 2026.
Anti-illegal immigration protests have affected schooling in KZN. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has begun evaluating how the recent wave of nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests disrupted schooling across the province, with attention focused on learner attendance, emotional well-being, and access to learning materials for both documented and undocumented students.

According to East Coast Radio, department officials are currently working alongside district managers and school principals to compile detailed reports. The findings will inform targeted interventions aligned with national inclusive education policies. Parents have also been urged by the department to ensure their children carry valid legal documentation.

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Protests and the classroom

Although the major marches on 30 June coincided with mid-year school holidays, the broader crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals generated immediate disruptions beyond school premises. The department's upcoming assessment seeks to identify vulnerabilities that could threaten schooling continuity in affected communities as the situation develops.

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Agriculture counts the cost on the north coast

The consequences of the demonstrations have extended well beyond education. Farmers along KwaZulu-Natal's north coast are reporting significant labour shortfalls after migrant workers departed the region in the wake of the protests. The scale of the disruption is illustrated starkly in the sugarcane sector, where one producer reported losing 100 cutters and managing to secure only 20 replacements.

Lloyd Hadebe from the African Farmers Association of South Africa acknowledged that the agricultural sector would need to fundamentally restructure its recruitment approach, pivoting towards local South African workers after years of dependence on the more readily available foreign labour pool. The education department's review is intended to map these overlapping pressures, ensuring that schooling remains accessible even as provincial industries recalibrate to the changed labour landscape.

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Thami Ntuli warns anti-illegal immigration protesters

In a related article, Briefly News reported on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli's warnings to anti-illegal immigration protesters regarding the potential infiltration of criminal elements in their demonstrations. As tensions rise and calls for action echo across South Africa, the repercussions of these protests could reshape the discourse around undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

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KZN - KwaZulu-Natal
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