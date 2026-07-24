Home Affairs and Labour conducted joint nationwide inspections targeting factories employing undocumented foreign nationals

Several employers and employees were arrested at Tshwane factories for violating South Africa's immigration and employment laws

Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza warned businesses that hiring undocumented workers carries serious financial and criminal consequences

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Jomo Sibiya and Njabulo Nzuza warned business owners. Image: Department of Employment and Labour

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — Employers and undocumented workers have been arrested following joint inspection operations at factories in Tshwane, as government authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal employment practices nationwide.

According to eNCA, the operations were conducted collaboratively by the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Labour to enforce compliance with South Africa's immigration and employment legislation. The Tshwane arrests form part of a broader series of nationwide inspections targeting businesses that knowingly take on undocumented foreign workers.

Employers warned of financial and criminal penalties

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza stated that the central objective of these enforcement operations is to dismantle the demand that attracts undocumented individuals into the country. He argued that businesses that routinely hire undocumented workers effectively encourage unlawful border crossings by creating economic opportunity for those who enter illegally.

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Nzuza issued a direct warning to non-compliant companies, stressing that depending on illegal migrant labour would prove financially ruinous. Businesses found in violation face substantial monetary penalties as well as criminal prosecution for breaching employment law.

Deportations and court proceedings underway

Under the enforcement framework now being applied, undocumented individuals apprehended during inspections are processed through formal state channels before being deported. Their employers, meanwhile, are referred to the courts to face criminal liability.

The joint crackdown marks a deliberate shift in government strategy, moving beyond targeting undocumented workers alone to holding non-compliant employers equally accountable. Authorities indicated that this dual approach is intended to close the loophole that has historically allowed businesses to absorb undocumented labour without consequence.

The operations come amid sustained national pressure on the government to enforce immigration laws more rigorously, following months of public debate over undocumented foreign nationals and their impact on the local labour market.

View a video from the operations on Facebook here:

Leon Schreiber warns bribe payers

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber's stern warning regarding bribery at the department, as arrests and dismissals of officials rise in 2026. This ongoing anti-corruption initiative reflects the serious legal risks both for those accepting bribes and for members of the public seeking shortcuts, underscoring the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Source: Briefly News