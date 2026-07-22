South African UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis faced former welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma

Du Plessis delivered a dominant performance that raised several questions about where he stands among the division's elite

The bout produced five clear takeaways about Du Plessis's capabilities that analysts are now unpacking

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Dricus du Plessis reinforced his status as one of the most complete fighters in the UFC middleweight division with a commanding victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma on 22 July.

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after a victory against Kamaru Usman during the UFC Fight Night on July 18. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Getty Images

The South African champion controlled the fight across multiple dimensions, leaving analysts with a clear picture of what he brings to the cage at the highest level.

Du Plessis shuts down Usman's strengths

Usman entered the bout with a reputation built on elite wrestling and relentless forward pressure, tools that have dismantled some of the sport's finest competitors. Du Plessis neutralised both, demonstrating the kind of cage awareness and defensive wrestling that few middleweights possess. His ability to negate Usman's grappling game was among the most telling aspects of the performance.

The Pretoria-born fighter also showed sharp offensive instincts on the feet, where he mixed level changes and combinations effectively enough to keep Usman from settling into his preferred rhythm throughout the contest.

5 key takeaways from the victory

The performance drew out several conclusions about Du Plessis's standing in the sport. He proved his championship-level durability against a physically imposing opponent, confirmed that his ground defence can hold up against former pound-for-pound talent, and demonstrated the kind of ring generalship that separates titleholders from contenders.

The win also illustrated Du Plessis's composure under pressure. Usman, despite operating above his natural weight class as a former welterweight champion, still carried significant threat, yet Du Plessis remained measured and calculated in his approach across the rounds.

Perhaps most significantly, the result cemented Du Plessis's position as a legitimate long-term force in the middleweight division rather than a transitional champion.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a beauty and has caught fans' attention.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

Source: Briefly News