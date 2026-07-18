A viral X clip claiming to reveal the alleged salaries of the Uthando Nes'thembu cast has sparked widespread debate

The unverified salary figures divided Mzansi, with some fans saying the amounts are believable because of the show's popularity

Musa Mseleku faced backlash for controversial comments on single mothers, adding to the ongoing online discussion

SA reacted to how much Musa Mseleku and his wives allegedly earn on Uthando Nes'thembu. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

A viral video claiming to reveal how much Musa Mseleku and his wives earn from Uthando Nes'thembu has sent social media into a frenzy. While the figures have not been verified, they were enough to get fans debating whether the reality TV stars are really taking home that much money.

The clip, which started circulating on X on Friday, 17 July 2026, lists the alleged salaries of the Uthando Nes'thembu cast per season and has left viewers questioning how the family is paid.

The Mseleku family has become one of South Africa's most recognisable reality TV families thanks to Uthando Nes'thembu, which follows Musa Mseleku and his polygamous family.

An X user @_Bongekile_ shared a video claiming to reveal the cast's salaries and asked:

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"Can someone confirm if these are their actual salaries? 😭😭"

According to the clip, Musa Mseleku allegedly earns between R1.5 million and R2.5 million per season. Busisiwe Mseleku is said to receive between R300,000 and R700,000, while Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku's alleged earnings range from R175,000 to R450,000 per season.

Although the figures remain unconfirmed, they have quickly become a hot topic online as fans question their realism.

Watch the video that sparked the salary debate below:

Mzansi weighs in on Uthando Nes'thembu salaries

The reactions ranged from disbelief to full-throated support, and nearly everyone had a theory about how the cast actually gets paid.

Here are some of the comments:

@bab_hlabisa said:

"That's a lot of guap"

@princess_tee0 was unconvinced:

"Samke definitely doesn't look like she earns that amount 🤧"

@KatekoMadalane offered some industry context:

"It's possible! I don't know if it's true, but it is quite possible.. And remember this is before tax, so after tax it's quite low. This show brings in a lot of ratings and brands pay good money to advertise during their time slot so they can negotiate big money per season 🥰"

@BuhleTheFirst worried about the consequences:

"I hope not... Otherwise this will cause unnecessary drama again."

@Nomvula_Nmvie had a favourite:

"Mayeni should be getting paid more lo mama brings drama without even trying"

@GuguSmex was firmly in the sceptic camp:

"Sne once said she gets 25k per season, it can't be that far off. I refuse. And why would the wives' pay differ 😩"

@new_vic_ proposed an alternative explanation:

"No, it's a lump sum of money given to Tnx Ma production, which is around R2.5 million to R3 million per season, then pay themselves equally"

SA reacted to alleged Uthando Nes'thembu cast salaries. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Musa Mseleku dragged for post about single mothers

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku sparked a debate when he shared a controversial take on men who marry women with children.

Social media users quickly pointed out that Musa previously spoke negatively about single mothers, despite marrying his fourth wife, MaNgwabe, who had a son before him.

Source: Briefly News