The Polygamist sparks debate, with differing opinions from Musa Mseleku's wives on its portrayal of polygamy

MaYeni criticises The Polygamist , claiming its content does not reflect true polygamy principles

Musa Mseleku weighed in on being compared to Jonasi Gomora, while MaCele shared the positive lessons women can learn from the Netflix series

Musa Mseleku responded to Jonasi Gomora comparisons. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The hit Netflix super novella The Polygamist continues to dominate conversations across South Africa and beyond, but not everyone is impressed. Two of reality TV star Musa Mseleku’s wives have shared very different views on the series, while Mseleku has also weighed in on the comparisons between himself and the show's protagonist, Jonasi Gomora.

Since premiering on Friday, 12 June 2026, The Polygamist has become a massive success for Netflix. Produced by Stained Glass TV, the drama has topped viewing charts in several countries and sparked widespread debate online.

Among those discussing the series are members of the Mseleku family, whose own polygamous lifestyle has been documented on the popular reality show Uthando Nes’thembu. MaYeni has broken her silence again on the super novella. While the first time she defended Musa Mseleku amid comparisons to The Polygamist’s protagonist, Jonasi Gomora, this time MaYeni weighed in on the show.

MaYeni weighs in on The Polygamist

MaYeni gave The Polygamist a thumbs-down and echoed Lebo M’s sentiments about the title. She said that while the super-novella is titled The Polygamist, what Jonasi Gomora did cannot be classified as polygamy.

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"I don't like this show. It's called The Polygamist, but what Jonasi, the character portrayed by Sdumo Mtshali, is doing is not polygamy. I don't know how I can call it, but it is definitely not polygamy," MaYeni said.

MaYeni said she only decided to watch the show to check what the hype is about. MaYeni admitted she was not impressed by the show, and she struggled to get through it.

"I didn't want to watch the show, however, after nearly everyone talked about it, I changed my mind and watched it. And I couldn't finish watching it. I was annoyed," she said.

Musa Mseleku responds to Jonasi Gomora comparisons

Meanwhile, Mseleku’s first wife, MaCele, viewed the show differently. She said the series offers important lessons for both men and women. According to MaCele, one of the key messages for women is the importance of creating a peaceful home environment and avoiding constant conflict with their husbands.

Musa Mseleku also addressed comparisons between his personal life and the drama. The businessman and reality TV star, who currently has four wives and a fiancée, dismissed any direct comparison between himself and Jonasi Gomora.

"I live a real life. I'm not acting. So, what is happening to a television story cannot be compared to what is really happening to me. I have not even watched the show," Mseleku said

Musa Mseleku responded to Jonasi Gomora comparisons. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo spotted together

In other news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku and his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo," sent social media into a frenzy after being spotted together in several new photos.

This comes months after fans thought the couple's marriage was done for following Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9.

Source: Briefly News