South African composer and producer Lebo M shared his thoughts on Netflix's hit series The Polygamist after watching the final episodes multiple times

The composer argued that The Polygamist is not the most appropriate title for the series and suggested the direction they should've gone

Author Sue Nyathi previously confirmed fan theories about Jonasi Gomora's surname and the meaning behind one of the scenes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lebo M shared one thing he doesn't like about 'The Polygamist'. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images, K24Tv/X

Source: UGC

Globally renowned South African composer Lebo M has joined the growing list of celebrities hooked on Netflix’s hit super-novella The Polygamist. While he praised the production and cast, he also argued that the show's title misses the mark.

Adapted from Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi’s debut novel, The Polygamist has become a massive success, topping streaming charts not only in South Africa but in 16 countries across the globe. As viewers continue to debate the show and its controversial lead character, Jonasi Gomora, Lebo M shared his thoughts.

Lebo M reacts to The Polygamist

In a video posted on his official Instagram account on Friday, 19 June 2026, The Lion King composer gave the team behind the series their flowers. He admitted that he found the show so captivating that he watched the final two episodes multiple times.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Polygamist. Yho. It’s television—the storytelling. I watched the last two episodes; I think I watched them four times. First, congratulations to the production and amazing talent behind this project. I need to breathe a little bit more. I guess this is content into the future,” Lebo M said.

In a light-hearted manner, Lebo M, whose relationships have been the subject of public scrutiny, echoed Nigerian superstar Davido’s sentiments about Jonasi Gomora, whose cheating ways have sparked endless conversations online. He argued that while Jonasi is a man, similar characters exist in real life regardless of gender.

“Jonasi, you done effed shxt for us man. But the truth is that there are Jonasis out there. Globally, there are. Man and female Jonasis. Congratulations, guys,” he said.

Lebo M explains why The Polygamist title doesn't fit

Despite enjoying the show, Lebo M believes the title does not fully capture what the story is really about. He suggested that the series would have benefited from a title focused directly on Jonasi.

“But I’m not sure if the title Polygamist is appropriate. They needed a different title. A straight to the point title that goes to Jonasi, the core Jonasi,” Lebo M said.

The veteran composer reserved special praise for actor Sdumo Mtshali, saying he delivered an outstanding performance as Jonasi Gomora. He also commended the rest of the cast for bringing the story to life.

“Yho. Jonasi. Brother, you played that character so well, and so did the rest of the cast. Unbelievable,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Lebo M weighed in on 'The Polygamist'. Image: Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images, suenyathi/X

Source: UGC

Author confirms fan theory about Jonasi Gomora’s surname

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that The Polygamist author Sue Nyathi confirmed a fan theory about the meaning behind Jonasi Gomora's surname.

On Tuesday, 16 June 2026, Nyathi also clarified a symbolic scene involving a bird swallowing a fish.

Source: Briefly News