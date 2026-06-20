Mzansi voice actor breaks down how dubbing works for hit series The Polygamist

The Polygamist hits number one spot on Netflix’s global English TV charts

Social media debates why original cast members don’t always do their own voices

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Nozipho Mbhele dubs Joyce on The Polygamist. Image: @miss_nozyyyy

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has explained how she ended up dubbing for the hit series The Polygamist. Mzansi came with their questions.

The discussion comes after a voice actor, Nozipho Mbhele revealed on TikTok, on 19 June 2026, the casting and recording process for English dubbing of the show. The voice actor behind Joyce explained that dubbing is handled after production and involves a separate casting process.

“So basically, how it happens is, after the production has been shot, it goes into a dubbing studio. They will audition about three people for each character, and then they will choose one person out of the three.”

Nozipho added that selection depends on vocal fit and character alignment.

“Whichever voice fits the personality and the physique of the character the best is the one that gets the job.”

Joyce Gomora is originally played and voiced by Gugu Gumede. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

'The Polygamist' tops Netflix charts worldwide

Briefly News had previously reported on the growing success of Netflix’s The Polygamist, and the series has now climbed to the number one spot in multiple countries on Netflix’s English TV charts, marking a major global breakthrough for the South African telenovela, driven by strong international viewership and online buzz around its dramatic storyline.

View the TikTok video below:

Reacting to voice authenticity

Social media questioned why original actors do not always dub their own characters, while others elaborated on the industry process. This is what Mzansi said:

that_township_boy said:

“Please allow me to ask out of ignorance. Why can't the original actors do the dubbing in their own voices?”

Xanthe_ agreed

“Job creation 😂. But it would have slapped wild indeed, the same actors did the voiceover.”

Larsen explained:

“Also, dubbing is done in multiple languages; it’s a different skill set…”

Tumi Mpaks asked:

“So that wasn’t Gugu’s voice?? I’m so confused”

Aviwe Masangwana said:

“I thought there was something wrong with my TV when the voice changed!”

Sonwabile.S 🇿🇦 asked:

“So it's not AI?”

weedorbeautyandstyles🇱🇷🇨🇦 praised:

“Your voice suits the character so well”

Jellybeans™ added:

“I watched in English and loved it. You did so good, congrats x”

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Source: Briefly News