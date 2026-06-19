A resurfaced advert is pulling attention back to a campaign most people thought they had forgotten

Viewers are decoding subtle local references that feel oddly familiar

Industry praise is quietly pointing to the agencies shaping SA’s most talked-about ads

The advert dealt with the Phala Phala incident. Image: @sibumasuku5

Source: TikTok

A 2024 King Price advert has resurfaced on TikTok, sparking renewed discussion about how South African ads often highlight everyday social moments and national talking points in a humorous way.

The clip, originally posted by @sibumasuku5 on 17 June 2026, was captioned: 'A ‘new’ South African Ad' and was shared in response to a claim that Nando’s has always been ahead of its time with advertising. The King Price response seemed to insinuate that Nando's was not the only one.

King Price’s earlier campaign referenced local realities such as unfinished Cape Town infrastructure, Doom in churches, and other familiar national debates such as Farmgate.

The advert also touched on the bridge in Cape Town. Image: @sibumasuku5

Source: TikTok

SA agencies behind some standout ads

MarkLives highlights how South Africa’s top advertising work is reputably driven by agencies like Joe Public, Ogilvy South Africa, and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, who keep showing up in award conversations with bold, culturally sharp campaigns.

These agencies have built a strong rep for turning local life into clever storytelling that lands both at home and internationally. The MarkLives roundup reinforces that SA advertising is still seen as punchy, humorous, and globally competitive.

South Africans have also noted how alcohol advertisements, as well as food franchises such as Nando's, have excelled at bringing about intriguing advertisements over the years.

View the TikTok video below:

TikTok ad resurfaces and sparks reactions

Users revisited the ad's satire on uncertainty in South Africa, with comparisons being drawn to other popular local campaigns, including those by Nando's., known for its bold and topical humour. This is what Mzansi had to say on the TikTok page:

MaLenzo laughed:

“I'm sure this is very funny, the couch part caught me off guard....😂😂😂😂”

Musa | Drug questioned:

“And they stopped building the bridge in the middle of Cape Town 😂😂”

Armstrong_Mbonambi joked:

“Dammm that cold 😂😂😂 money on the sofa”

LindaG🇿🇦 reacted:

“Oh my word……the DOOM!!!!”

Nenaria criticised:

“When their food used to be good. Just 💩 now! I can’t even remember when I last bought there”

Mike said:

"I'm surprised this wasn't banned 😂😂"

Rodrique added:

"Welcome to Satafrika, where we laughed about our social ills because there ain't s*** we can do about it."

More Briefly News on adverts

A throwback Chicken Licken advert from 1994 resurfaced online, sparking nostalgia among South Africans who praised its classic humour and reminder of how local advertising has long captured everyday Mzansi culture.

A Chicken Licken “Extra Chicken” meal advert went viral after South Africans found it highly entertaining, with social media users praising its humour and how it cleverly plays on local food cravings and everyday situations.

A viral advert comparing 2019 grocery prices to current costs sparked frustration online as South Africans reacted to rising living expenses and stagnant salaries, with many saying it highlights the growing cost-of-living pressure in the country.

Source: Briefly News