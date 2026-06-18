Thuli Phongolo reacted to Prince Kaybee's response to allegations that they were romanticslly involved

The former Generations: The Legacy actress revealed the number of men she has been involved with her entire life

The multi-award-winning producer responded to Thuli, mentioning someone whom she previously dated

Thuli Phongolo shut down rumours that she slept with Prince Kaybee with savage responses. Image: thuliphongolo, princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo has publicly called out Prince Kaybee after he appeared to joke about rumours linking the two romantically. The actress and DJ accused him of helping to fuel a false narrative about her, while Prince Kaybee hit back with a scathing response of his own.

The drama began on Thursday, 18 June 2026, when popular X (Twitter) troll Chris Excel shared a post comparing businessman Edwin Sodi and musician Prince Kaybee’s alleged hit lists. In the post, Chris Excel suggested that even Jonasi Gomora, the womanising lead character from Netflix's hit series The Polygamist, could not compete with the two men. See the post by clicking the link.

Thuli Phongolo shuts down Prince Kaybee dating rumours

Prince Kaybee took the post in his stride with a light-hearted response. He neither denied nor confirmed that he had allegedly slept with the women in the photo collage and instead laughed off the claims. See the post by clicking the link.

Taking to her X account, an angry Thuli Phongolo was far from pleased with Prince Kaybee’s nonchalant response. She clarified that she has never slept with Prince Kaybee or Edwin Sodi. The post was captioned:

“Uhm, since when? If you’re going to entertain it, you might as well clear it with the TRUTH. I’ve never slept with you or Edwin, for that matter! This whole narrative of trying to paint me as loose is tired, I don’t play with my p please! 🤚”

Thuli did not stop there. She also addressed Prince Kaybee directly on Instagram Stories, accusing him of intentionally allowing the rumours to gain traction. She also set the record straight about the nature of their relationship, saying that they barely know each other and have only interacted briefly at an undisclosed gym.

“@princekaybee_sa - I've literally only met you once at the gym this year, even on a HI & BYE basis! You know what you did with that response, it's intentional... stop it!” part of the Instagram story read.

In another Instagram Story, Thuli Phongolo also spoke about her romantic life, claiming that she has only been involved with not more than 5 men in her entire life. She went on to explain that she rarely responds to gossip, but felt compelled to speak out because such rumours can affect how people view her and impact her dating life.

“Mind you, I can count the people I've dated on ONE HAND, so to be affiliated with the WORLD when in reality I take PRIDE in taking care of myself and my integrity is aggravating. I keep quiet because I know it's never really worth it to address it, but the narrative STICKS, and people start receiving you as a person, you're not. And men feed into these stories because it SERVES them!” part of the Instagram story read.

See the screenshots of the Instagram Stories below:

Prince Kaybee fires back after Thuli Phongolo denies dating him

Prince Kaybee later responded to the backlash, saying he had not started any rumours. He also questioned why Thuli Phongolo and her fans had not directed the same energy at DJ Maphorisa when he was arrested. The post was captioned:

“Clear what rumour? I've never started a rumour; all that energy should’ve been directed to Maphorisa when he was allegedly abusing her. Y'all think just because I'm laughing here with y'all, I am some punching bag.”

See the post below:

Prince Kaybee clapped back after Thuli Phongolo shut down rumours that they dated. Image: princekaybee_sa, thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo asks fans not to troll lady

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo responded to a content creator using her photos maliciously on Instagram.

The user was caught red-handed editing her photos in Thuli's original pictures, and she found out.

Source: Briefly News