Bianca van Wyk says she recently met Mel Viljoen and was surprised by how humble and approachable she was in person

The content creator claimed Mel did not resemble the rude or confrontational personality many people associate with her on television and social media

Bianca's comments come weeks after Mel returned to South Africa from the US, while her husband, Peet Viljoen, now faces multiple criminal charges

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Content creator Bianca van Wyk shared more details about an unexpected encounter she recently had with reality TV personality Mel Viljoen on 17 June 2026. She said the woman she met was very different from the image many people have seen online and on television.

Reality television star Mel Viljoen sat in a large wicker hanging chair wearing a white dress while her husband Peet Viljoen posed beside her in a black shirt. Image: @biancasays3

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video posted to social media, Bianca explained that she had crossed paths with Mel and was surprised by how humble and approachable she appeared during their interaction. According to Bianca, Mel did not come across as the ‘rude, racist and bullying person’ many people believe her to be based on her public image.

Bianca also commented on Mel's appearance, saying she looked different in person compared to how she appears on television and social media. She added that Mel seemed much more reserved and down-to-earth than expected. Bianca suggested that Mel's recent legal troubles may have changed her outlook, saying she appeared humble following her return to South Africa.

An image captured social media commentator Bianca van Wyk talking about her unexpected encounter with a user comment asking for details on the interaction overlaid on the left. Image: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

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Return follows US deportation

Mel returned to South Africa after being granted voluntary departure by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She landed at OR Tambo International Airport on 24 May 2026, weeks after she and her husband, attorney Peet Viljoen, were detained in the United States following allegations that they had shoplifted groceries from a supermarket.

Peet is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court as investigations continue. User @biancasays3's comments have since sparked debate online, with some social media users agreeing that difficult life experiences can change people, while others remained unconvinced.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi highly entertained by Bianca's latest hot gossip

Fans are thoroughly enjoying the unfolding drama, calling the entire interaction hilarious and thanking her for exposing the truth, with many proudly declaring that South Africa stands firmly behind her work.

CarolinaBudgie wrote:

“They lose their bravado when confronted by the truth. Cowards. I really think she believes she can hoodwink everyone in South Africa about her shenanigans in the US.”

Lana Van Zyl298 wrote:

“Girl, thank you for doing good on behalf of the people. South Africa is standing behind you.”

Khosie Mabuza shared:

“Bianca darling, your tea is always hot and served at the right time. Love it.”

Blozeih added:

“I’m always here for the tea.”

The Wine Gypsy commented:

“I think the whole interaction is hilarious. Love your work.”

NanNation shared:

“You are a legend. You're no keyboard warrior, you're a warrior.”

Vicky Lombard shared:

“Forget about the Viljoens. Let’s focus on your amazing hair transformation. You look beautiful.”

Allycat wrote:

“You should be a journalist.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Mel Viljoen

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria TV star Mel Viljoen has broken her silence regarding her husband Peet Viljoen's arrest in South Africa.

Celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen recently discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Centre on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

Mel Viljoen comments on reports that her husband, Peet Viljoen, is not sorry about his previous remarks about black people.

Source: Briefly News