Ngizwe Mchunu publicly called out March and March organisers Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Phakel'umthakathi over what he described as a deep betrayal

The former radio personality used a striking ancestral proverb to describe how he felt after the movement distanced itself from him

Mzansi reacted to Ngizwe's explosive claims, with some fans rallying behind him and others questioning his behaviour

Ngizwe Mchunu spoke out after March and March cut ties with him.

Source: UGC

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu is not holding back. The outspoken personality has publicly fired shots at March and March organisers, claiming they showed him no gratitude after everything he contributed to the movement.

Mchunu's remarks come after March and March distanced itself from him, prompting him to break his silence during a Podcast and Chill appearance. He later elaborated further in a separate podcast interview, this time speaking in his mother tongue and reaching for a powerful ancestral metaphor to describe how he felt.

Ngizwe's striking words

Without mentioning their names, Ngizwe says he is hurt by the lack of gratitude he was shown, despite being one of the marchers leading the charge.

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"If I can ask you, which is older, the chicken or the egg? It has come to that. It hurts! What our ancestors used to say was that people thank you with a plate full of s," Mchunu said, making his feelings crystal clear.

The X blog page NGIZWE shared a video clip of the moment on 28 July 2026. The post spread quickly across social media, with many users weighing in on the fallout between Mchunu and the anti-illegal immigration movement's leadership.

The clip sparked a wave of responses online. Here is what people had to say:

@Xtertainment1500: "We're going to wake up to the word trending at number 1😂🤣😅"

@athenkosi591: "🤣🤣🤣"

@SmallTeamsUtd: "They are now fighting"

@athenkosi591: "And we stand with Ngizwe"

@NevondoRi: "How old is this guy? He behaves like a 90s"

@athenkosi591: "He's old enough 🥱🥱"

Sizwe reacts to Ngizwe's video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's viral video, where the activist explained why he believes the March and March movement cannot continue.

The radio personality re-an old clip of Ngizwe and joked about it, while Mzansi was divided, with some accusing Ngizwe of changing his stance, while others argued he should never have been trusted.

Source: Briefly News