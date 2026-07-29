The defence says it will call Longwe Twala after the State closes its case in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Longwe was among those present when Senzo Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home in October 2014

The court update sparked heated debate online, with many hoping his evidence will finally answer lingering questions

Senzo Meyiwa trial takes dramatic turn as Longwe Twala prepares to testify. Image: Longwe Twala

Source: Twitter

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is heading into another crucial phase after the defence confirmed it will call Longwe Twala once it begins leading evidence. The move has reignited public interest in the case, with many South Africans believing one of the people present on the night Meyiwa was killed could finally provide answers that have remained elusive for more than a decade.

Longwe set for the witness box

The defence revealed in court that Longwe is on its witness list as proceedings edge closer to the next stage. He was among the people at the Vosloorus home when Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014.

Others at the house included Kelly Khumalo, Zandie Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala, Ntombi Khumalo and Kelly Khumalo's children. While Longwe has spoken publicly about that night in previous interviews, this will be the first time he is expected to give evidence in the ongoing trial.

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South Africans divided over court move

The defence revealed in court that Longwe is on its witness list. Image: Senzo Meyiwa

Source: Getty Images

The news quickly spread across X, where many welcomed the decision.

@johny_theblessd wrote:

"We are moving in the right direction now."

@LindiweNkwe said:

"How I wish everyone who was in the house that unfateful day can be questioned by the Madlanga Commission. We will get truth."

Others were less optimistic.

@ChumaSamk91253 commented:

"Longwe is a druggie and no judge will use his evidence. This trial is taking way too long. If they had arrested Kelly Khumalo this drama would have ended a long time ago."

@Swami042 added:

"Long overdue... Kelly too."

See more comments in the X post below:

A testimony many have waited for

Longwe's expected appearance is shaping up to be one of the trial's most closely watched moments. Whether his evidence clears up long-standing questions or adds another layer to a case already filled with competing versions of events, South Africans will be watching closely as the defence begins presenting its side.

Mother demands justice as accused finally testifies

Recently Briefly News reported that The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court as one of the accused, alleged gunman Fisokuhle Ntuli, took the witness stand for the first time.

Meanwhile, Senzo's mother, Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, said her family is still waiting for justice nearly 12 years after the Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead. She expressed hope that the trial will finally uncover the truth about what happened on the night of his murder and bring long-awaited closure to the family.

Source: Briefly News