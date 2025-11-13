Senzo Meyiwa: Murder Suspect Accuses Prison Warders of Brutality
- One of the suspects on trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa alleged that prison officials mistreated him
- Fisokuhle Ntuli, who appeared before the Pretoria High Court on 13 November, said that they assaulted him
- He also said that they violated his right to a legal representative while incarcerated and called for medical assistance
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — One of the men who is on trial for the murder of former footballer Senzo Meyiwa has accused law enforcement of horribly mistreating him
Fisokuhle Ntuli appeared before the Pretoria High Court on 13 November 2025. He and four other suspects are charged with the murder of Meyiwa, who was gunned down in 2014. According to Sunday World, Ntuli arrived in court late and accused the correctional officers of abuse.
Ntuli accuses correctional officers
Ntuli alleged that the officers assaulted him and refused to let him see his lawyer. He refused to leave his cell for his court appearance. He said five wardens assaulted him, and three of them were in court. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was visibly irritated when he saw that Ntuli was not in a civilian uniform. He said that it was not allowed. The case was postponed after Ntuli asked for a doctor for his injuries.
