WhatsApp messages presented at the Madlanga Commission showed a close relationship between Major General Feroz Khan and Advocate Andrea Johnson

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC challenged Johnson on whether her relationship with Khan was deeper than she had disclosed in her earlier affidavit

The Commission also heard how Khan and Johnson talked about having supper together on numerous occasions and even used terms of endearment with each other

General Feroz Khan’s sweet messages with Andrea Johnson came under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission. Image: @Abramjee (X)/ Radio786 (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — Messages showing Major General Feroz Khan greeting Advocate Andrea Johnson as "Hi gorgeous" have deepened questions about the true nature of their personal relationship.

The messages were placed before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, during Johnson’s testimony before the Commission.

Evidence leader Sello presented the chat after challenging Johnson on testimony she had given in an earlier sitting. In her affidavit and initial appearance before the Commission around 21 July 2026, Johnson described her relationship with Khan as cordial rather than close.

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She acknowledged attending Khan's 50th birthday dinner alongside her husband, who works in Crime Intelligence, but said there were no lunches, no home visits, and that she had "very limited contact" with Khan for roughly a year and a half before distancing herself from him in late 2024.

Messages contradict earlier testimony

The messages presented by Advocate Mahlape Sello SC tell a different story. Beyond Khan's "Hey Gorgeous" greeting, the chat logs contain references to the two missing each other, with Johnson and Khan exchanging terms of endearment including "gorgeous" and "dearest".

Sello argued that the volume and tone of the communications indicated a rapport significantly closer than what Johnson had described under oath.

Johnson accepted that she and Khan were friends but maintained that the friendship had no bearing on any professional decisions she made.

Khan visited Johnson at her office

The commission also heard that Khan visited Johnson's office on at least one occasion without going through the reception area. Johnson explained that senior officials who are invited typically use alternative entrances.

However, Sello indicated that the visit was personal in nature: Khan, who suspected the Hawks were investigating him, sought the meeting to discuss that concern. Johnson subsequently confirmed to Khan that the investigation was not, in fact, being conducted by the Hawks.

Source: Briefly News