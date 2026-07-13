Musa Mseleku sparked a debate when he shared a controversial take on men who marry women with children

Social media users quickly pointed out that Musa previously spoke negatively about single mothers, despite marrying his fourth wife, MaNgwabe, who had a son before him

Fans dragged the polygamist for his perceived hypocrisy and dismissive attitude toward baby mamas

Musa Mseleku dragged for his post about single mothers. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Popular polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku has found himself at the centre of online controversy after a post he shared on Instagram.

On Friday, 10 July 2026, the businessman reignited long-standing frustrations from his followers after he once again spoke badly about single mothers.

In the post, Mseleku wrote that women should respect men who marry them when they already have children, arguing that such a man "saw value" in them that others did not. Musa also used the opportunity to address what he described as a double standard, saying men are struggling emotionally but are told to stay silent, and then are mocked when they do open up to women.

SA ladies hit back at Musa's post

Some ladies remembered some of the nasty things Musa had said about single mothers, in which his tone was considered dismissive and condescending. The irony that fans were quick to highlight? His fourth wife, MaNgwabe, had a son from a previous relationship before he married her. Check out the Instagram post below:

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@buhle_k said: "Is this the best caption that you could have thought of while carrying your child, Methuli?"

@zanele_mantuli: "Wow, speaking of value! Such a grown man speaking like this? So MaNgwabe had no value before you; now that you are in her life, all of a sudden she has it? Be mindful of others and also learn how to be considerate of other people's feelings."

Top commenter @tsile_t also weighed in directly, writing: "What kind of a man are you, so Flo and Joy had no value?"

Musa Mseleku offended a lot of ladies with his single mothers post. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

MaYeni defends Musa Mseleku from Jonasi comparisons

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star Nokukhanya MaYeni defends her husband Musa Mseleku amid comparisons to Netflix TV series character from The Polygamist, Jonasi Gomora.

After MaCele's response to the hype, even comparing Musa to Jonasi, MaYeni has joined the chat, and she is not happy.

Source: Briefly News