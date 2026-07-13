Multi-award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube sparked an emotional conversation online after sharing a string of posts about men and vulnerability

The Facebook posts gained hundreds of comments, resonating deeply amid the tense xenophobic violence

Comments flooded Wiseman's posts, with people expressing their own experiences of suffering in silence and the fear of being mocked

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South African actor, playwright, singer and director, Wiseman Mncube. Photos: @Wiseman Mncube

Source: Facebook

Multi-award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube struck a nerve with a deeply personal Facebook post about the struggles men face when it comes to speaking openly about their pain. Posted on 11 July 2026, his words drew thousands of reactions from people who clearly felt seen.

Wiseman's message: "We are dying"

Wiseman's post landed at a particularly charged moment in South Africa, where March and March protests and more xenophobic violence have kept the country on edge, and many communities are quietly dealing with fear, grief, and uncertainty.

Against that backdrop, Mncube's messages on Facebook on Saturday 11 July about suppressed emotion felt timely to many.

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"We are really going through so much internal trauma/depression and it’s real we are dying sibancane Kubi." Mncube wrote.

Later the same day, Wiseman posted another message:

"We are scared to speak about our challenges cause we think it makes us less of a man or we are laughed at but sometimes if someone laughs it cause they are trying to cheer you up and make the situation better but to you it reads like you are a joke eyyy.😞Kubi."

Wiseman Mncube is best known for the roles in television serials, such as Gold Diggers, EHostela, Uzalo and Shaka Ilembe. Photos: @WisemanMncube

Source: Facebook

Public reactions to Wiseman speaking out

The comment section quickly became a space for honest reflection, with many people sharing their own silences.

One commenter, Gugu C Mashele, connected the post directly to a public figure:

"True like the Case ya king misizulu It makes sense now ppl are judging him kantu ukhuluma okusenhlizweni, pity😞to avoid being judged he apologized but deep down he's not well."

Çëëphow Kvaratskhelia urged compassion:

"Depression is real. Be kind, because you never know what someone is fighting behind a smile. Check on your loved ones, listen without judgment, and remind them they are not alone. Mental health matters. ❤️"

Nwabisa Kika agreed with the mocking and said:

"It's hard to even open up to our own people because they turn around and mock your own pain."

Peterson McGregor took a darker view:

"I think it's best to suffer in silence because no one will get to mock you and use your vulnerability against you. I don't think God will punish us for deciding to 'rest'. Sometimes thats the best decision one can do for themselves."

Magibela Swelindawo summed up the simple truth:

"In front of people we smile but when we alone, we go through a lot! 💔"

View Wiseman's first Facebook here, and the second here.

Screenshots of Wiseman Mncube's posts on Facebook on 11 July 2026. Photos: @Wiseman Mncube

Source: Facebook

Ashley Ogle and Wiseman Mncube linked up after online drama

In more entertainment updates, Briefly News reported about Wiseman Mncube finally meeting with former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle in May 2026.

The meeting, which was caught on a viral video, came over a year after Wiseman allegedly made a racially insensitive comment about Ashley Ogle’s relationships.

Before Wiseman's comments, the duo had never met in person. Mncube and Ogle finally met, and a video of the two together sparked a flurry of reactions on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News