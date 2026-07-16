Zimbabwean dancehall artist Winky D's concert poster sparks Illuminati speculation among fans on social media

Divided reactions unfold as fans debate the meaning behind the controversial flyer design

Nicki Minaj previously addressed the Illuminati in a revealing podcast interview, stirring further intrigue

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Zimbabwean dancehall artist fuelled illuminati speculation with his concert poster. Image: Winky D DiBigman

Source: Facebook

Winky D’s upcoming Tete a Tete Season 2 concert has found itself at the centre of a heated social media debate, but this time, the conversation is not about the music.

The controversy erupted after ZiFM Stereo shared the event flyer on Instagram, with some MaGafa raising concerns over the poster’s design and claiming it contained Illuminati-like symbolism.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, 29 August at Alex Sports Club, with gates opening at 6 PM. Chipaz Promotions and Harris Ent are behind the event.

Winky D fans divided over controversial flyer

After ZiFM Stereo posted the flyer on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, fans quickly flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some fans claimed the artwork contained Illuminati symbolism and vowed not to attend the concert, others dismissed the claims and defended the design.

@anoldmaoneke_theghost said:

"This wrong im not going unless he changes it."

@stylz_wacho criticised:

"saka munge muchingoti mbudzi mbudzi musingaziye zvamunotauraa madofoooooo😂😂 maisirwa mbudzi makuvhudukaaaa futi (So you call him the GOAT when you don't know what you're talking about? He put a literal goat now you're acvting surprised?)"

Others argued that Winky D should not be blamed because he was not responsible for creating the flyer.

@tam_zw_ commented:

"This poster got nothing to do with @winkyddibigman Chipaz is the organizer of the show and I'm sure him & Banda are the culprits here. Winky ndewe microphone nePlaylist for the day."

Some fans felt the artwork simply represented Winky D's status as one of Zimbabwe's greatest musicians.

@ansakuziva wrote:

"This guy is simply saying I'm the G.O.A.T chete. Zvimwe zvacho ka. Hapana nyaya apa. Some of these things are non-entities"

@palesa_luba joked:

"Hanti you guys call him the goat😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂now you're running away morefe."

@w.esttt2000 said:

"😂vanhu vano lacker creativity vanondishamisa (People who lack creativity surprise me)"

Zimbabweans weighed in on Winky D’s poster. Image: Winky D DiBigman

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj speaks about the illuminati

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nicki Minaj responded to a question about the Illuminati, and whether it is just a group of powerful people or if there is more to it.

Appearing on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, the Starships rapper gave a very jaw-dropping answer that divided the internet.

Source: Briefly News