Mayor Zohran Mamdani was a guest speaker at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum on 15 July 2026

The event, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, was held in New York, where Mamdani currently serves as Mayor

During his speech, Mamdani paid tribute to both the foundation and the former South African president's legacy

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani paid tribute to Nelson Mandela’s legacy. saying that it lived on. Image: Noam Galai/ Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

NEW YORK – Mayor Zohran Mamdani has praised the enduring global legacy of Nelson Mandela, saying that Madiba lived on in modern movements for freedom and democracy.

The New York Mayor made the comments at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum on 15 July 2026, where he was the guest speaker. The event was hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation under its ‘Mobilising the Legacy’.

Mamdani’s praises Mandela’s legacy

Mamdani opened his speech by recognising the foundation's 27-year commitment to keeping the former South African President’s spirit alive.

"For 27 years, this organisation has insisted that Madiba's legacy belongs not only in museums, but in movements for freedom, too," he said.

At the heart of his remarks was a vivid portrait of what Mandela's legacy truly means. The mayor praised Madiba's presence, saying it was something felt in every march, every call for democracy, and every act of resistance against injustice.

“Madiba lives in every township and slum where dignity remains just out of reach, and he lives in each person who reaches for that dignity, who works all day and then returns home with food for the hungry and medicine for the sick.

“Madiba lives each time someone bears witness to oppression or want or misery, and does not accept it as inevitable, but rather as something that we each can fight,” he stated.

Mamdani bonds with Trevor Noah

Briefly News also reported that Mamdani joined Trevor Noah on his podcast, where the two connected over their shared African roots.

The New York mayor reflected on how his upbringing in Uganda and South Africa shaped his political outlook and identity.

The 34-year-old also teased a return to the show to talk in depth about his love for South African music and artists.

Source: Briefly News