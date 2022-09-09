The passing of Queen Elizabeth II deeply saddened the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which also gave its condolences to the Royal Family

Her passing has sent shockwaves through the media landscape worldwide, and the foundation documented Madiba's history with the late monarch

Several South Africans also gathered to send their condolences, with many writing heartfelt messages

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and sent out its condolences to the royal family.

Many institutions worldwide, including the Nelson Mandela Foundation, sent out their condolences to the Royal Family. Images: WPA Pool/ Getty Images

The foundation sent out its heartfelt message through a Facebook post where it also shared a link to a lengthier passage detailing the relationship between Nelson Mandela and the Queen.

The late Monarch developed a really close relationship with South Africa's first democratically elected president, where the pair even referred to each other by their first names.

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Madiba also had a nickname for the late monarch, and the reason for that was this:

"As a token of our affection to Her Majesty, we conferred on her the name Motlalepula because her visit coincided with torrential rains as we had not experienced in a long time."

This happened when the Royal State Visit occurred back in 1995. Nelson Mandela also enjoyed sharing stories of his interactions with the queen and received many accolades from British institutions. He was even awarded an honorary doctorate in law.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has also brought out sympathetic South Africans who wanted to share heartfelt messages and their own condolences. See the responses below:

Rebecca Joseph commented:

"Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth."

Mark Jaques said:

"What a remarkable Queen she has been. Shown her kingdom love and peace for every race."

Centre Culturel Nelson Mandela De Dangbo mentioned:

"It is the Mandela Spirit. Mandela is forgiveness, it is peace."

Chidera Uduorji posted:

"Rest in Peace queen."

Peggy Moeaha shared:

"May queen Elizabeth's soul rest in peace."

Micky Rex commented:

"Rest in peace, ma'am"

Idum Felix posted:

"Rip your Majesty."

Fanele Mnguni said:

"Rest in Peace."

