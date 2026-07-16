South Africa could face one of the strongest El Niño events in decades, with a 97% chance of a super El Niño forming

Cereals and meat are the food categories most likely to drive food price inflation during the weather event

Food's share of the inflation basket has dropped significantly since 2006, meaning the overall impact may be smaller than feared

The ENSO affects weather systems across the world, bringing extreme weather such as floods and droughts. Image: Juan Gaertner

Source: Getty Images

South Africa may be heading into one of the most severe El Niño periods since records began, and households are already being warned to brace for rising food prices. Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says the latest data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points to a 97% probability that a super El Niño will form. Forecasts suggest the event will rank among the strongest on record since 1950, with conditions expected to intensify through the second half of 2026 and into early 2027.

Not every food category carries the same weight on your grocery bill or in official inflation figures. Bishop points out that meat accounts for more than 5% of South Africa's Consumer Price Index basket, while cereal products make up nearly 4.5%. These two categories are the ones to watch.

Which foods will feel it most

During the devastating 2015/16 El Niño, which triggered the country's worst drought in 35 years, cereal inflation shot up from 4.7% to 17.5% year-on-year. That alone added 1.1 percentage points to the overall CPI increase of 12.3% recorded between the end of 2014 and 2016. Food and non-alcoholic beverages as a whole contributed 3.4 percentage points to inflation during that period.

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Bishop was clear that food was not the primary driver of that inflation spike. By contrast, fish and seafood, which make up just 0.43% of the CPI basket, had a negligible effect even when prices rose sharply. During 2015/16, fish and seafood inflation climbed from 8.0% to 11.3%.

The visual showed a man looking at the prices of two bottles of oil. Image: Noel Hendrickson

Source: Getty Images

Why the blow may be softer this time

Food's overall influence in the inflation basket has shrunk considerably. It now accounts for roughly 18.23% of the CPI, down from 25.66% in 2006. As household incomes have grown and spending on services has increased, food's share of the basket has declined, meaning broad price surges may not hit the headline inflation figure as hard as they once did.

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Source: Briefly News