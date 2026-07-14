A standard 700g white loaf could cost around R45 by 2036, a new price projection shows

The forecast uses Stats SA and NAMC records tracking bread prices between 2019 and 2026

Households buying bread several times a week face the biggest hit from rising prices

Slices of wholemeal bread. Image: Basak Gurbuz Derman

Source: Getty Images

A standard 700g white loaf of bread could cost around R45 by 2036, according to a new price projection built from South African data. The figure comes from SEO Backlinks, a UK marketing agency that publishes data-driven campaigns for media coverage.

The warning comes as food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation eased to 1.9% in May 2026. Even so, the monitored white loaf was still 3.6% more expensive than the year before.

According to SEO Backlinks, families buying bread several times a week would feel the change the most. A R45 loaf would turn a small weekly purchase into a noticeably bigger monthly grocery cost.

How the R45 figure was calculated

The latest urban price for the loaf was R19.61 in May 2026, up from R18.93 a year earlier. Analysts did not use either 2026 figure in their main projection workings.

Instead, they compared prices from December 2019 and July 2024, which stood at R13.51 and R18.68. That five-year jump was converted into an average yearly increase of 7.7 percent.

Applying that rate to R18.68 and compounding it through 2036 produces a figure of R45.26, rounded down to R45. Analysts tested several shorter and longer time spans before settling on the highest rate available.

That approach makes R45 an upper end scenario built on past price movement, not a guaranteed future shop price. There is no consumer claim or deadline attached to the projection at all.

The agency told Briefly News that a R45 loaf would take a much bigger bite out of household food budgets, especially for larger families.

The underlying figures come from Stats SA urban averages reproduced in NAMC Food Basket reports. Premium, speciality and seeded bread products were kept outside the comparison.

More about grocery prices

An old Checkers grocery pamphlet from July 2019 took South Africans by surprise after a Reddit post shared the prices online.

An Afrikaner woman living in the US shared a viral video showing her latest grocery run, sparking an online debate.

A cross-border couple went viral after showing the staggering price differences between Pick 'n Pay stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Source: Briefly News