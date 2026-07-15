A South African content creator broke down the government's plan to raise vehicle taxes on conventional car owners to recover revenue lost from electric vehicles

He argued that making 13 million motorists pay for losses caused by roughly 15,000 EVs made no financial sense, using a calculator to show the numbers

South Africans in the comments erupted over the proposed tax, calling out government mismanagement and demanding accountability

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The logo for the South African Revenue Service. Image: DSTV

Source: TikTok

A South African man sparked a heated debate online after sharing his take on the government's proposed plan to increase taxes on conventional vehicle owners to make up for fuel levy revenue lost because of electric vehicles.

In the video, filmed selfie-style at home, the creator laid out what the Minister of Transport is reportedly considering: recovering roughly R90 million in lost tax revenue from the country's approximately 15,000 electric vehicle drivers by loading the cost onto the 13 million South Africans who still drive petrol and diesel cars.

New Vehicle tax plan explained

To put the numbers in perspective, he used an on-screen calculator to show that each EV driver saves around R6,000 a year in fuel levies. He then compared the R90 million shortfall to someone with R100 losing just 9 cents, arguing that against the government's annual R100 billion fuel tax haul, the loss is negligible.

He also took aim at the Road Accident Fund, which he described as already 'bankrupt', questioning why government mismanagement is never addressed before ordinary South Africans are asked to dig deeper into their pockets. The proposal has not been formally legislated, but the conversation it is generating shows just how raw the nerve around taxation and government accountability remains for South Africans already stretched thin by the cost of living.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the tax proposal

The video by user @money_modern struck a nerve, and the comment section reflected the mood of a country exhausted by rising costs and government decisions that seem to punish the average person.

Jason Campbell said:

"It's far easier to punish road users instead of fixing a system that is broken. The same thing is happening in the UK. Electric agenda pushed, folk followed, now the other drivers get punished with higher road tax. Even electric and hybrid drivers are going to be charged per mile soon. Government always wins 😡"

Sandur wrote:

"Government sees its people as an infinite cash machine. It's SARS, now RAF."

Ntando kayise said:

"Government is the real Mafia."

Timkirby911 suggested:

"Even easier, scrap Road Accident Fund, force people to have insurance, insurance needs roadworthy certificates. Therefore all cars roadworthy and insured. Only issue is the government can't steal now."

Thato Phasha🇿🇦 asked:

"Why can't electric vehicle owners pay more? 😏"

Elmo Monese proposed:

"Why don't they just tax the electric/hybrid cars more on their licence renewal discs? And leave diesel/petrol cars alone."

Sibusiso Presley added:

"Precisely! Sir, please consider changing your career to politics; you have my vote. 🗳️"

3 Other Briefly News stories about tax

A content creator filmed a young South African taxi driver named Tokelo using a Tappy wristband device to collect digital fares.

Tax experts warned South African employees that SARS treats personal use of a company vehicle as additional taxable income.

Sonia Mbele’s production company, Sonia Mbele Films, is facing legal action from SARS over an unpaid tax bill.

Source: Briefly News