A young South African taxi owner gave viewers a raw look at the early morning grind of running a minibus taxi business

The TikTok vlog showed him warming up engines, checking transmission oil and managing driver schedules before sunrise

South Africans praised his hustle and flooded the comments with questions about his age and how he got into the business

Lucas on the eft vlogging about how his day starts at 5 am. Image: @lucasunfiltered0

Source: TikTok

A young South African minibus taxi owner is turning heads on TikTok after sharing an unfiltered look at what it truly takes to run a taxi business before most people have even had their morning coffee. The video, posted by TikToker lucasunfiltered0, begins at 5:00am inside a dimly lit garage. He moves between vehicles warming up the engines, explaining to viewers that idling briefly before driving helps extend engine life.

He checks tyres, inspects fluid levels, and holds up a bottle of Castrol Transmax Manual transmission oil as he walks through his maintenance routine. On top of the mechanical work, he also juggles driver scheduling, noting that only one driver was available that day. The footage is calm and methodical, with the quiet focus of someone who has made peace with the grind. His closing message to viewers: follow for more.

Behind the scenes of SA's taxi industry

South Africa's minibus taxi industry is one of the country's most vital forms of public transport, moving millions of commuters daily. What rarely gets shown is the unglamorous side: the pre-dawn engine checks, the maintenance costs, and the responsibility of managing people and vehicles at the same time.

That behind-the-scenes by user @lucasunfiltered0 honesty is exactly what made the video connect with so many people. Viewers were struck not just by the work itself, but by how young the owner appeared to be, sparking a wave of questions in the comments about his age and how he got started.

Watch the 5 am taxi owner routine that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to the young hustler

South Africans flooded the comments with praise, curiosity and a few helpful suggestions:

Wandi_nje said:

"This is literally a full-time job, managing people, schedules, payment deadlines, pay day, cars breaking down. Salute. 🫡"

Sttgfgyoikkjhhssi joked:

"5am is too late. 😂 By 3 my drivers have picked up their vehicles."

Thabo Letlala noted:

"16 for code 8, and it's not true your engine will die faster if you let them idle for long. Just start and go."

De'MTHI advised:

"Tell your drivers to wash the cars before they come park."

Cola pop shared:

"2 of us are the youngest taxi owners. I'm 18."

Sizwemabhanya encouraged:

"Well done bro, all the best, I hope you get even more taxis. 💪"

Mohau Hauzen Mahoota warned:

"That's a dangerous occupation, and you're still young, I'd sell the business."

3 Other Briefly News stories about the taxi industry

A taxi driver shares how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel.

Faraday Taxi Association suspends foreign taxi drivers amid protests and tensions over permits.

A local minibus taxi driver has sparked widespread concern online after filming a video showing rows of parked taxis due to a massive lack of commuters.

Source: Briefly News