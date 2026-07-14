Zimbabwe Minister Says He Expects 70% of Zimbabweans in SA To Return
- Zimbabwean minister Daniel Garwe told parliament that Zimbabwe expects roughly 70% of its 2 million SA-based nationals to return home
- The government set up receiving centres at border posts like Beitbridge, offering shelter, food and onward transport to returnees
- Zimbabweans on social media questioned whether the country's struggling economy could absorb the expected influx of returning citizens
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HARARE — Zimbabwe's Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, told parliament on 14 July 2026 that the country is ready to receive citizens returning from South Africa, following the establishment of government-backed repatriation mechanisms.
Speaking during a parliamentary briefing posted by @CrimeWatchZW, Garwe said an estimated two million Zimbabweans are currently living in South Africa. He indicated that the government anticipates around 70% of that population will come back, and that systems are now in place to manage the process.
Beitbridge centres ready for returnees
Garwe confirmed that receiving centres have been set up at key border posts, including Beitbridge, to assist those crossing back into the country. The centres are equipped to provide temporary shelter, meals and transport to final destinations. The minister added that the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa had expanded its capacity to help facilitate the movement of nationals, noting that daily returnee figures had previously ranged between 700 and 1,500 people and were expected to climb.
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Garwe said both the government and civil society organisations would ensure all returning citizens are properly welcomed and supported as they reintegrate. He argued that Zimbabwe's economy is now in a position to absorb skilled returnees across various sectors, framing their return as an opportunity for national development.
Watch Minister Garwe's full parliamentary briefing on the repatriation process:
Zimbabweans doubt the economy can cope
The announcement drew scepticism from social media users, many of whom questioned whether the country has the economic capacity to support a large wave of returnees.
@collinvance13 disputed the figures, writing:
"Yet according to the Zimstat 2022 census, 773,000 Zimbabweans are living in SA."
@jazzysalvador2 raised concerns about employment, saying:
"The economy can't carry the ones who are already there; how will they support the extra 2 million? Where there are no jobs, there is no income."
@JaziPhilm echoed those doubts:
"2 million is a huge figure. Our economy is even struggling to absorb the majority of youth leaving schools and colleges. No clear strategy on how the government will create employment."
@Davymandengs wrote simply:
"We are already failing to support those in Zimbabwe," while @Keyzkento asked: "And how are they supporting those who've never left?"
Mnangagwa ally pledges to assist with repatriations
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Bridging Gaps Foundation’s pledge of R50 million to support the repatriation of Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa. This significant initiative aims to aid over 20,000 returnees facing a looming exit deadline, demonstrating the urgency of their situation.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za