Zimbabwean government announces comprehensive reintegration programs for citizens returning from South Africa

President Mnangagwa calls for compassion from families and communities toward returning citizens

The Beitbridge Reception Centre plays a crucial role in supporting repatriated individuals

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HARARE, ZIMBABWE— The Zimbabwean government has established comprehensive programs to facilitate the safe and dignified reintegration of citizens returning from South Africa. President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced these structural measures during a recent national briefing, emphasising the state's readiness to support individuals coming back from the diaspora.

According to SABC News, Mnangagwa appealed to families and local communities to receive the returnees with compassion, love, and care. He noted that the initiative directly addresses the current migration situation between Zimbabwe and South Africa, where thousands of nationals face systematic repatriation following major changes to permit regulations. The Beitbridge Reception and Support Centre, located near the border, remains a critical focal point for processing these returnees, providing food, medical screenings, and immediate onward transport.

Mnangagwa stated that these frameworks are designed to uphold human rights while maintaining regular migration structures. He urged communities to practice traditional African values throughout this transition. The border migration management partnership maintained with South African authorities continues to guide the complex logistical operations of the repatriation process.

While multiple civil society stakeholders and international organisations are actively involved in supporting the returnees, Mnangagwa maintained that the Zimbabwean state remains fully committed to spearheading the domestic reintegration phase. He declined to elaborate further on the delicate diplomatic complexities surrounding the ongoing bilateral negotiations but reiterated that the homeland is ready to accept its citizens. The repatriation comes amid heightened legal monitoring at key points of entry along the southern migratory corridor.

Source: Briefly News