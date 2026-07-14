A stampede nearly broke out in a Johannesburg CBD building after occupants spotted city officials conducting a compliance operation

Mayor Dada Moeroe called on the Department of Home Affairs, SAPS and JMPD to launch a large-scale coordinated operation across the city

Social media users were divided, with some questioning government's ability to handle the issue and others urging immediate action

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Suspected undocumented foreign nationals flee a compliance raid in Johannesburg CBD. Images: @tumisole/X and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg CBD compliance operation took a chaotic turn when occupants of a building bolted at the sight of city officials, prompting the city's mayor to demand urgent national intervention.

The operation, which involved oversight visits to businesses and buildings in the Johannesburg CBD, was part of ongoing efforts to check compliance. When those inside one of the buildings realised officials had arrived, a large number of people, believed to be undocumented foreign nationals, attempted to flee, causing a near-stampede.

Mayor calls Home Affairs to step in

Mayor Dada Morero, who was present for the oversight visit, took to social media shortly afterwards to address the Minister of Home Affairs directly. He described the situation as a serious challenge requiring immediate action.

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"Minister, we have a serious challenge in Johannesburg that requires urgent intervention. We need a large-scale, coordinated law enforcement operation across the city," Morore wrote.

He said the operations his office had been running continued to expose buildings and businesses allegedly sheltering undocumented foreign nationals, raising concerns around immigration compliance, public safety and criminality. He called for a joint operation involving the Department of Home Affairs, SAPS and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

"Johannesburg cannot allow lawlessness to undermine the safety and well-being of residents," he said.

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Social media weighs in

Broadcaster and commentator Tumi Sole shared the video on X on 14 July 2026, adding that Home Affairs needed to step in properly and that employers were enabling the problem.

South Africans online had strong opinions on the matter:

@Shokwakhe16:

"I doubt government knows how to deal with the mess they created."

@Simply_Mthi:

"Call March n March, call Dudula, call PSAF, call LACO, call ordinary South Africans."

@Sello_Libram:

"Daily reminder, there are more than 27 million illegal foreigners living in SA."

@SibekoNtom39797:

"Mayor please apply laws within the power vested in you to hold Leon_Schreib accountable if he also ignores your plea."

@zibusiso431:

"I hope your office emailed his office and you are not grandstanding here on social media."

Raid in MTN Butchery unveils undocumented workers

The City of Johannesburg led a major law enforcement operation in the inner city on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, resulting in the arrest of the manager and HR manager of MTN Butchery in the CBD, along with five undocumented foreign nationals allegedly found working at the store.Some workers, believed to be undocumented migrants, were reportedly found hiding on top of refrigerators as officers conducted a search. They were later removed and detained.

Source: Briefly News