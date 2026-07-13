Three suspects, who were wanted for a string of armed robberies, were traced to a shack in the Bester Area 2 section of Inanda

Members of the Inanda South African Police Service Task Team and SA Tactical Enforcement engaged in a shootout with the suspects

South Africans weighed in on the latest shootout, praising the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police for helping to keep the province clean

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Three suspects were killed in KZN following a shootout with police. Image: @DasenThathiah (X)/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Three suspects wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies have been killed following a shootout with police.

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah reported the incident on X, noting that it happened in Bester, Inanda, Durban, on Monday, 13 July 2026, following an intelligence-led operation.

Members of the Inanda South African Police Service (SAPS) Task Team, supported by SA Tactical Enforcement, carried out the operation, tracing the men to a shack in Bester Area 2.

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Suspects open fire on officers

According to police, the suspects initiated the exchange of gunfire when officers closed in on their location. A gunfight ensued, leaving all three men dead. Three firearms were recovered at the scene following the confrontation.

Authorities also confirmed that the suspects had been sought over multiple armed robberies, including house robbery incidents in the area. Police indicated that investigations were ongoing as they worked to establish whether additional suspects remained at large.

How did South African react?

South Africans reacted strongly to news of the shooting on social media, with many expressing support for the KwaZulu-Natal police.

@AlgoTeacher wrote:

"Once again, thank you to the SAPS for cleaning our country. Men in blue, you are appreciated."

@tunemeehz commented:

"Committing a crime in KZN is more like signing your death certificate and then just waiting for it to come."

@MinnieMvelase said:

"Ey, these boys are stubborn, you'd think by now they'd know how it always ends for them."

@BetweenYouI added:

"Just another day in the life of KZN police. The streets shall be crime-free."

@johny_theblessd questioned:

"How many criminals does KZN have, kanthi?"

Other shootouts in KZN involving the police

Briefly News reported that there have been a few shootouts in KZN in recent months.

A suspect believed to be a cop killer was shot dead on the morning of 10 September 2025 after a shootout with police.

The South African Police Service fatally wounded a paroled murderer on 15 September 2025.

On 14 October 2025, two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed by police in Waterfall, Durban.

Source: Briefly News