Nigerians Arrested in Parklands Cape Town Remain in Jail After Luxury Car Bust
- Cape Town Metro Police, led by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, arrested a group of Nigerians in Parklands last Wednesday
- Authorities impounded luxury vehicles including a Maybach and a Mercedes-AMG GLE found to have fake registrations
- All arrested men were reportedly undocumented and in South Africa on expired student visas, with SAPS confirming an investigation
CAPE TOWN - A group of Nigerian nationals arrested in Parklands, Cape Town, last Wednesday remained behind bars after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, where they were remanded in custody until Wednesday this week.
The arrests were carried out by the Cape Town Metro Police, operating under Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, following a targeted operation in the Parklands area. The men, who described themselves as "crypto" and "forex" traders, were found to be in the country on expired student visas, with none of them holding valid documentation to remain in South Africa.
Maybach and Mercedes seized with fake plates
What made the bust particularly striking was the fleet of high-end vehicles connected to the suspects. Authorities impounded several luxury cars, among them a Maybach and a brand-new silver Mercedes-AMG GLE. Mayor Hill-Lewis confirmed that the Mercedes had been registered in the system as a white BMW, a detail that pointed to deliberate fraud involving vehicle registration records.
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The vehicles, despite their value, were linked to foreign nationals who could not account for their legal status in the country. The contrast between their undocumented circumstances and their apparent lifestyle drew significant attention.
SAPS confirms ongoing investigation
The South African Police Service has confirmed it is actively investigating the matter. The suspects' court remand means the case is still unfolding, and further details are expected when they return to court.
The Parklands operation forms part of broader efforts by Cape Town authorities to clamp down on illegal activity linked to undocumented foreign nationals operating in the city.
Nigerian man mocks Zulu culture
Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man sparked widespread outrage online after a video of him mocking Zulu culture from inside a luxury Maybach went viral on 5 July 2026 in Cape Town. The viral video was said to ahve sparked the investigation resulting in the arrest of the crypto traders in Parklands by Cape Town mayor Geirdin Hill-Lewis. The clip showed the man dressed in traditional Zulu attire in his car, which is valued at over $500,000 (approximately R9 million).
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za