Cape Town Metro Police, led by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, arrested a group of Nigerians in Parklands last Wednesday

Authorities impounded luxury vehicles including a Maybach and a Mercedes-AMG GLE found to have fake registrations

All arrested men were reportedly undocumented and in South Africa on expired student visas, with SAPS confirming an investigation

The luxury vehicles seized by Cape Town police from Nigeran crypto traders. Images: @geordinhl/X

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN - A group of Nigerian nationals arrested in Parklands, Cape Town, last Wednesday remained behind bars after appearing in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, where they were remanded in custody until Wednesday this week.

The arrests were carried out by the Cape Town Metro Police, operating under Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, following a targeted operation in the Parklands area. The men, who described themselves as "crypto" and "forex" traders, were found to be in the country on expired student visas, with none of them holding valid documentation to remain in South Africa.

Maybach and Mercedes seized with fake plates

What made the bust particularly striking was the fleet of high-end vehicles connected to the suspects. Authorities impounded several luxury cars, among them a Maybach and a brand-new silver Mercedes-AMG GLE. Mayor Hill-Lewis confirmed that the Mercedes had been registered in the system as a white BMW, a detail that pointed to deliberate fraud involving vehicle registration records.

The vehicles, despite their value, were linked to foreign nationals who could not account for their legal status in the country. The contrast between their undocumented circumstances and their apparent lifestyle drew significant attention.

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SAPS confirms ongoing investigation

The South African Police Service has confirmed it is actively investigating the matter. The suspects' court remand means the case is still unfolding, and further details are expected when they return to court.

The Parklands operation forms part of broader efforts by Cape Town authorities to clamp down on illegal activity linked to undocumented foreign nationals operating in the city.

Nigerian man mocks Zulu culture

Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man sparked widespread outrage online after a video of him mocking Zulu culture from inside a luxury Maybach went viral on 5 July 2026 in Cape Town. The viral video was said to ahve sparked the investigation resulting in the arrest of the crypto traders in Parklands by Cape Town mayor Geirdin Hill-Lewis. The clip showed the man dressed in traditional Zulu attire in his car, which is valued at over $500,000 (approximately R9 million).

Source: Briefly News