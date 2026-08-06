Phil Mphela went off on Julius Malema during a Read the Room podcast episode, defending MacG despite admitting they are not close friends

EFF leader Malema fired shots at MacG's Podcast and Chill at a Sandton press briefing on 30 July 2026, accusing the platform of depoliticising the youth

Mphela argued that MacG built a network employing dozens of Black South Africans, while politicians have done nothing for the creative industry

Phil Mphela has defended MacG against Julius Malema's attack on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: MacG Podcast, Julius.sello.malema

Source: Instagram

Phil Mphela did not hold back when Julius Malema took aim at MacG's Podcast and Chill, delivering a passionate on-air defence of the media entrepreneur during a recent episode of Read the Room. What made the moment all the more striking is that Mphela himself made a point of clarifying upfront that he and MacG are not friends.

The drama traces back to a press briefing held by the Economic Freedom Fighters in Sandton on 30 July 2026, during which EFF leader Julius Malema went after the popular podcast. Malema accused MacG of making alcohol fashionable and encouraging young people to speak carelessly about Black issues.

"It's called MacG Podcast. It's a political party, that thing. Its role is to depoliticise the youth," Malema said. He added, "He thinks he's special. He thinks wearing flip flops is something special."

Phil Mphela fires back at Malema

Those comments did not sit well with Mphela, who addressed them directly on the 5 August 2026 episode of Read the Room, which is part of MacG's Podcast and Chill network. Mphela challenged the EFF and politicians broadly, arguing that they have spent years in parliament without delivering anything meaningful for South African artists and creatives.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"What has he done for the industry that he comes from that has failed to feed him?" Mphela said, referring to Malema. "You've all been sitting in freaking parliament, and you've not done anything for the artist and the creative in the industry."

He went on to describe MacG as a young Black man who built a platform and a network that employs more than 20 to 40 people. Mphela also pointed out that his own employers have never discouraged him from participating in other projects, pushing back against any suggestion that the platform operates with a hidden agenda.

Phil Mphela defends MacG. Image: macgnetwork

Source: Instagram

Watch Phil Mphela's full defence of MacG that set Mzansi talking:

Mzansi divided over Phil's stance

Not everyone was convinced by Mphela's argument. Reactions on X ranged from full support to sharp pushback:

@Njabulo140 cried:

"Le podcast and its channels, one day we will be honest about it 😩.. Ngeke, it's for fools."

@MunchoB mentioned:

"Jobs that push Vanity are poisonous poison, whether jobs are created in the process of making poison, poison will always be poison. It's like ya, but the drug dealer created jobs, though, why discredit him"

@BrunitaJ500 dragged Phil:

"What the hell should @Julius_S_Malema do or the @EFFSouthAfrica if they are not in power. What is wrong with South Africans given a mike and just spilling nonsense... Nothing he said was wrong, you podcaster do advertise alcohol and that's not inspiring to the youth its simple as that"

@Depopos asked:

"Julius Malema thinks everything should depend on politics. Why can't we have politicians thinking outside borders? Julius started something he can't finish. Unfortunately, it will cost him a lot."

Penuel drags Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penuel Mlotshwa has fired more shots at Julius Malema, touching on his alleged childhood.

Malema publicly called Mlotshwa out at an EFF press briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026, shaming him over unpaid maintenance.

Source: Briefly News